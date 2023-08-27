OnlyFans Owner Leonid Radvinsky Paid Himself Over $1 Million a Day in 2022

Radvinsky raked in over $338 million in dividends last year, according to new financial filings

The owner of OnlyFans took home a hefty paycheck last year.

Leonid Radvinsky, a Ukrainian-American businessman, received more than $338 million in dividends in 2022, according to financial statements filed by the adult-content platform’s parent company, U.K.-based Fenix International Ltd., and obtained by PEOPLE.

Radvinsky's nine-figure bonus equates to roughly $1.3 million for each of the 260 working days in 2022. Those payments were supplementary to his salary, which was not listed in the filings.

OnlyFans had a strong year overall in 2022, based on figures reported in the financial statements. The company's revenue soared to $1.09 billion, up from $932 million in 2021, while its pre-tax profits increased by 22% to $525 million, up from $432 million in 2021.

Gross payments made on the platform hit $5.6 billion, and the total number of creators sharing content on the site grew by 47%.

The Northwestern University alum, 41, purchased OnlyFans from the site’s founders, father and son Guy and Tim Stokely, according to BBC.

With his 2022 windfall, Radvinsky’s personal net worth is now estimated at $2.1 billion, according to Forbes.

OnlyFans launched in 2016, and while it wasn’t specifically built to share NSFW content, due to the limited restrictions on what content can be posted, it quickly became a hub for adult content, including porn.

A growing number of celebrities have since joined, oftentimes tapping into their existing fanbases to pull in big earnings. From former Housewives including Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan, to Shanna Moakler and Jordyn Woods, stars from across industries have dabbled on the adult-only site.

Amy Sussman/Getty Blac Chyna is one of OnlyFans' top performers.

Among the platform's top performers are Blac Chyna and Bella Thorne, who boast 12 million and 1.1 million subscribers, respectively, according to the New York Post.

Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, told Tamron Hall in March that she’s no longer using OnlyFans, despite her lucrative three-year run on the platform.

She explained that she’s been scaling back on things “I didn’t want to do anymore,” OnlyFans included.

"I just never was vocal about it," she said of certain commitments, including the platform, that she has been "quietly pulling out” of lately.

At the time of her joining OnlyFans, her lawyer said in a statement to PEOPLE that she “receives no child support from either Rob Kardashian or Tyga for her two beautiful children, Dream Kardashian and King Cairo Stevenson,” and that the site was an opportunity to “connect more directly and creatively with her fans.”

Thorne, meanwhile, has made her own splash on the site. The actress earned an impressive $1 million in just 24 hours after joining OnlyFans — and $2 million after two weeks — but her sizable earnings ended up causing some backlash. She was accused of disrupting a market in which everyday, non-celebrity content creators are trying to eke out a living

The site has since capped the tips that viewers can send creators, and imposed limits on what creators can charge on pay-per-view posts, leaving many creators frustrated.

Thorne apologized in a series of posts on X (formerly known as Twitter), and said she was trying to use her platform to help “others and advocate for something bigger.”



Read the original article on People.