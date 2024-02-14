‘Only Murders in the Building’ Adds Molly Shannon to Season 4 Cast
Molly Shannon has joined the cast of “Only Murders in the Building” Season 4 in a recurring role.
Though plot details for the season remain under wraps, Shannon will play a high powered Los Angeles business woman who finds herself drawn into the world of the investigation in New York.
Shannon is best known for starring in “Saturday Night Live” for six seasons from 1995 to 2001. Most recently, she starred alongside Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman in Zack Braff’s 2023 film “A Good Person” and played Pat Dubek for three seasons of “The Other Two” on Max. She is repped byUTA, Framework Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.
