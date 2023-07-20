One WKU record has stood the test of time

Jul. 20—Twenty-five years ago I had thoughts of writing a column of this nature for the Messenger-Inquirer, but for a variety of reasons I decided not to.

Maybe it was because I was knee-deep into coaching my daughters, Katie and Elizabeth, in the variety of sports they competed in as children. Maybe it was because I was in the midst of my own quest to run a marathon, which I finally did in December 1998. And, maybe it was because my still-living father, humble as he was, wouldn't have wanted the attention.

A quarter-century has passed, and I feel more comfortable about it now — so, here goes.

One individual record more than any other has stood the test of time in the annals of Western Kentucky football. On Nov. 13, 1948, my dad — Jim Pickens Sr. — intercepted four passes against arch-rival Eastern Kentucky in a homecoming game at old Western Stadium, located on top of the hill where the Ivan Wilson Fine Arts Center stands today.

Never before and never since has a Hilltopper matched that mark — but the story goes far deeper than that.

On that fateful autumn day, my dad not only picked off four Eastern aerials playing free safety for the Hilltoppers, he also threw a pair of touchdown passes to Jewell Browning in what turned out to be a 14-13 Topper victory.

Legendary Louisville sportswriter Earl Ruby covered the game for the Courier-Journal and lavished high praise on my dad in his popular column, "Ruby's Report." Many years later, retired and attending a Western game at what is now known as Houchens/Smith Stadium, located at the bottom of the Hill, my dad introduced me to Mr. Ruby, who, bald-headed and bespectacled, promptly pulled me aside.

"Young man," Mr. Ruby addressed to me in voice of authority that seemed to emanate from the high heavens, "your father's performance in the Western-Eastern football game of 1948 was the greatest individual performance I ever witnessed on a football field — and I witnessed many. Your daddy was something else!" He smiled, patted me on my head and shuffled away, a game program tucked under his left arm.

Some things you just never forget — and some records, like four interceptions in a game, never seem to get broken.

Since 1948, no less than five Hilltoppers have intercepted three passes in a game — Max Stevens (vs. Morehead State, 1951), John Leathers (vs. Dayton, 1972), Carl Brazley (vs. East Tennessee, 1978), Jonathan Dowling (vs. Kentucky, 2012) and Brandon Leston (vs. Marshall, 2014). But four? No one has equaled it.

It should also be noted that the interception record stood alone within the Ohio Valley Conference for the first 18 years of the league's existence, before Eastern Kentucky's Buddy Pfaadt intercepted four passes against Austin Peay in 1966. Since then, four other players have joined them with four interceptions in a game, but no one has ever picked off five; meaning that a record by dad set in the first year of the OVC's existence has never been broken in 75 years.

Years later, just before I became a sportswriter, I remember asking my dad about that 1948 homecoming game against Eastern, and, typically, he was pretty understated about the whole thing.

"It was just one of those days when everything went right, and, as you've learned being an athlete yourself, that doesn't happen often in sports," he told me. "Oh, I don't know. I was in the right place at the right time on defense, balls just kept falling into my arms. On offense, you just do what you have to do to try to win the game, you know. We needed both of those touchdown passes to win. If we don't get those, those four interceptions would mean nothing."

"Is that all?" I pressed. He smiled.

"Well, it was a little different with Eastern being in town for homecoming. I have to say that I recall having a little more spring in my step — you never wanted to lose to Eastern, and their guys never wanted to lose to us. That's what made that rivalry so special, and what made that day so special. We beat Eastern, and that always meant a lot to our players, coaches and fans."

Many years after this, my dad became very close friends with WKU football coach Jack Harbaugh, who played a major role in cementing my father's enduring legacy on the Hill.

One season, my dad — a former high school coach of distinction at Elizabethtown, Danville and Bowling Green — designed a play for Harbaugh called the self-explanatory "Tight End Screen," but the Hilltopper coach never seemed to call it. Finally, in about the eighth week of the season, Harbaugh called the play, and the two met for coffee at the Downing University Center the following Monday.

"Well, Jim," Harbaugh said with a grin, "I finally ran your great Tight End Screen, and it gained us only four yards!"

"Well now, wait just a minute, Coach," my dad replied. "You pick up four yards on every play and you're going to score a touchdown!"

Harbaugh roared with laughter.

"You son of a (gun)," Harbaugh said. "I never thought of it that way!"

My dad slowed down considerably in the fall of 1999 and was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) on Dec. 31 of that year — the last day of the millennium as fate would have it. On June 13, 2000, my father died in Bowling Green at age 73.

That season, Harbaugh ordered round black stickers with white lettering that spelled out PICK and had them plastered on the back of every helmet worn by a Hilltopper for the 2000 season, which he dedicated to my father. Western went 11-2 and won the Ohio Valley Conference championship with a perfect 7-0 record.

"That was for your Dad," Harbaugh told me the next time I saw him.

Two seasons later, in 2002, I was on the sideline in Chattanooga, Tennessee, when Harbugh's Hilltoppers upset top-ranked McNeese State 34-14 to win the program's only NCAA Division I-AA National Championship. I made it a point to be the first sportswriter to reach him afterward.

He hugged me and said, "I feel him here with us — this was for your Dad, too!"

My father wasn't around for that NCAA title, or that OVC championship dedicated to him. He wasn't around for Western's remarkable transition from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision, or the pair of Conference USA championships, or the Hilltoppers' six FBS bowl victories.

But he took that interception record, and a red towel, with him to the grave.

One day that record will be broken and he and my dear mother (a Western cheerleader for four years) — from the best seats in the house — will be the first to stand up and cheer because it will have meant that Western had a great day. To them, that was always what mattered most.