'Each one of us has a story': 'After Action' looks at the lives of service members before, during and after enlistment

May 4—Stacy Pearsall says there's still a lot of ground to cover.

As the host of "After Action," Pearsall and the crew are determined to tell stories of how military members acclimate to society after serving.

"Season one was really focused on what the transition is like," Pearsall says. "When we approached season two, I really wanted to drill down on certain aspects. There's this assumption that as a military member, you are focused on service. It all depends on who you are. Your family, sexual orientation are factors that can shift and change the type of experience that you can have in the military."

"After Action" begins its second season at 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. The season will continue to air at 10 p.m. Tuesdays through June 18. The series is also available to stream on the PBS app.

Pearsall is a retired Air Force staff sergeant and former aerial combat photojournalist who earned the Bronze Star and Air Force Commendation with Valor for combat actions in Iraq.

While serving, she was named Military Photographer of the Year in 2003 and 2007, the first woman to win the title twice.

Following her service, Pearsall began the Veterans Portrait Project as a way to honor her fellow veterans; her photographs have been exhibited at the Pentagon, the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, and other venues. She is also the co-host of the American Legion podcast "Tango Alpha Lima."

Though combat disabled and retired from military service, Pearsall — like many of the veterans featured in "After Action" — does not let her disabilities hold her back.

With her service animal by her side, Charlie from America's VetDogs, Pearsall taps into her own struggles to challenge her fellow veterans to probe deeper into their stories.

Through these intimate conversations, "After Action" seeks to provide a community for other veterans and help non-veterans gain a better understanding of those who have served.

"After Action," offers a powerful, inside look at what life is like before, during and after action. The series explores the experiences of diverse veterans from across the country through candid and often emotional conversations.

Pearsall says "After Action" seeks to demystify the military experience, provide a platform for dialogue among family members and preserve military stories, many of which have been left untold.

Topics explored in season two include the unique challenges women veterans face, balancing family and military life as parents, and the experiences of LGBTQ+ service members.

Additional episodes examine the long-term health effects of toxic exposure, the therapeutic power of the arts, the personal stories of Gold Star survivors, and the role of chaplains in supporting the spiritual needs of the troops.

"While military members appear 'uniform' to the outsider," Pearsall says. "The people in the uniform are far from it — they are from all walks of life with distinct belief systems and unique identities. In season two, we explore how these influences impacted their lives while in service, and after action."

Production takes place on Pearsall's farm in South Carolina.

The intent is to help the guests feel like they are at home.

"I wanted that sort of fly-on-the-wall experience," Pearsall says. "We are very candid and open with each other. We tried really hard to have a skeleton crew and make sure we were giving them a safe space."

When it comes to finding people willing to talk, Pearsall has her pick of people.

She's searched far and wide through 189 cities in all 50 states.

"I lost count at 8,500 veterans," she says. "Each one of us has a story. The veteran community is big, but it's also small. I've been lucky to have met veterans that are willing to open up and tell their stories. It's all about representation. We want to make sure that we are covering every generation and branch of the military."

Pearsall is grateful for the opportunity to be host of the series because there was no formal training during the journey.

"I never had a production background," Pearsall says. "I'm so thankful for everyone that has been there to help me and allow me to be my genuine self."

While the series is only beginning its second season, Pearsall thinks about the future and what she'd like to see the series tackle.

"I'd like to explore traumatic brain injury," Pearsall says. "It's impacted my generation a lot, and there have been amazing medical advancements. Every season, we've explored alternative therapies for PTSD. I would like to look into non-pharmaceutical treatments."