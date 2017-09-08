The one thing Seth MacFarlane couldn't joke about during his roast of Donald Trump

Seth MacFarlane visited Late Night With Seth Meyers and recalled his time as roast master of the Comedy Central Roast of Donald Trump. MacFarlane said, “The only thing I think we weren’t allowed to joke about was the bankruptcy — bankruptcies. Everything else was kind of on the table. That was the one thing he was sensitive about.”

And though the multihyphenate guest said the would-be president was a good sport and shrugged off many of the jabs, MacFarlane wasn’t exactly impressed by Trump’s personality. He said, “But I just remember thinking, Man, this guy is really freaking boring. … It’s like this guy’s just really dull.”

