The one thing Seth MacFarlane couldn't joke about during his roast of Donald Trump
Seth MacFarlane visited Late Night With Seth Meyers and recalled his time as roast master of the Comedy Central Roast of Donald Trump. MacFarlane said, “The only thing I think we weren’t allowed to joke about was the bankruptcy — bankruptcies. Everything else was kind of on the table. That was the one thing he was sensitive about.”
And though the multihyphenate guest said the would-be president was a good sport and shrugged off many of the jabs, MacFarlane wasn’t exactly impressed by Trump’s personality. He said, “But I just remember thinking, Man, this guy is really freaking boring. … It’s like this guy’s just really dull.”
Watch: Kathy Griffin says her friendship with Anderson Cooper is over
Read more from Yahoo TV:
- ‘Outlander’: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe on how Claire and Jamie will ‘fall in love again’
- ‘The Walking Dead’ trivia quiz: How well do you know the show and its characters?
- 15 actors who played their own twin on TV
Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Khail Anonymous, on Twitter.
3.5k