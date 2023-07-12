One Member of Donald Trump's Inner Circle Reportedly 'Ticks Off' Melania to No End



Donald Trump has a lot going on in his legal and political life, but it seems that his home life is also making waves. Melania Trump may not be too thrilled about the amount of time her husband is spending with Republican ally Kari Lake. It’s no secret that the controversial political figure has been spotted at Mar-a-Lago often, reportedly, in hopes of being the former president’s 2024 running mate — but that might be too close for comfort for Melania.



On The Daily Beast‘s podcast, The New Abnormal, reporter Zach Petrizzo discussed how the People magazine article, “Kari Lake Appears at Mar-a-Lago More than Melania Trump and ‘Practically Lives’ In A Suite” was something that really “ticks off” the former first lady. “Those type of headlines–Trump, of course, has printed out story after story, he runs through a stack of papers or whatever have you– typically many of these type of stories will go to the waste bin, but stories about Melania Trump, I mean, really get kind of scrutinized because he has to see her,” Petrizzo explained.

Donald Trump and his wife often have dinner together and he knows that Melania and her team “are very cognizant of headlines” and “this didn’t really sit well” with her. That probably won’t be good news for Lake, who is falling out of favor quickly because whomever the former president picks to be his running mate will need the Melania stamp of approval. Donald Trump’s ego believes that his voter base doesn’t really care who his vice presidential pick will be anyway. “I don’t think from a voting standpoint it matters very much,” he told reporters in Iowa in June.



It sounds like Lake is being ushered out the door in the Donald Trump camp because Melania isn’t going to put up with any headlines that allude to an affair. She already has to deal with her husband’s hush-money indictment in the alleged Stormy Daniels’ affair, and that’s more than enough.

