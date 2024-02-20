One Martin County restaurant fails inspection

You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name.

Florida's restaurant owners are not required to post restaurant inspection results where guests can see them. So every week, we provide that information for you.

For a complete list of local restaurant inspections, including violations not requiring warnings or administrative action, visit our Martin County restaurant inspections site.

Here's the breakdown for recent health inspections in Martin County, Florida, for the week of Feb. 12-18, 2024. Please note that some more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as a 'snapshot' of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

For full restaurant inspection details, visit our Martin County restaurant inspection site.

Which Martin County restaurants got perfect scores on their health inspections?

These restaurants met all standards during their Feb. 12-18 inspections and no violations were found.

Loblolly Bay Pavillion, 8000 SE Little Harbor Dr, Hobe Sound**

Mariner Sands Cc Bar and Grill, 6490 Mariner Sands Dr, Stuart**

** Restaurants that failed an inspection and aced a follow-up inspection in the same week

Which Martin County restaurants had high priority violations?

3181 NW Federal Hwy, Jensen Beach

Routine Inspection on Feb. 14

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

9 total violations, with 9 high-priority violations

High Priority - Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Inside walk in cooler on deep covered bags Cooked rice at 2:02pm (44-47F cooling) per operator cooling since last night . Product did not cool to 41F within 6 hours See stop sale. **Warning**

High Priority - Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dishmachine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dishmachine is repaired and sanitizing properly.at 0 ppm Operator corrected to 100 ppm chlorine **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

High Priority - Employee handled soiled equipment or utensils and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Employee washed pot and pans followed by washing hand with only water on 3 compartment sink, followed by handling clean equipment. Operator washed hands **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Raw beef over cooked chorizo Raw shrimp over churros Advised operator to stored properly **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Raw burgers over sauce, raw steak over sauces Operator stored properly **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food not consumed/sold within 7 days after opening/preparation. See stop sale. Inside walk-in cooler Tomatillo sauce 2/7 stop sale Red sauce 2/7. Stop sale. **Warning**

High Priority - Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed inside 3 glass door reach in cooler on server area Flan cooked with eggs 46F cold Holding . Per operator products not prepared or portioned today. Per operator products stored since yesterday. See Stop Sale Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Inside walk in cooler on deep covered bags Cooked rice at 2:02pm (44-47F cooling) per operator cooling since last night . Product did not cool to 41F within 6 hours See stop sale. **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed inside 3 glass door reach in cooler on server area Flan cooked with eggs 46F cold Holding . Per operator products not prepared or portioned today. Per operator products stored since yesterday. See Stop Sale Flip top cooler, cook line , Cheese 53F cold Holding . Chopped lettuce 48F cold Holding Guacamole with diced tomatoes 46 F cold Holding Diced tomatoes 47F cold Holding Salsa 47F cold Holding Sour cream 60F cold Holding Chili sauce 54F cold Holding Chorizo 56F cold Holding Cooked pork 51F Raw steak 49F cold Holding Sliced ham 52F cold Holding Per operator products stored for approximately 2 hours Operator iced down products Per operator products not prepared or portioned today **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. On steam table Cooked rice 113F hot Holding . Per operator product was reheated on stovetop early on the day and transferred to the steam table about 2 hours ago. Operator moved rice to microwave to reheat to 165+ **Corrective Action Taken** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

3181 NW Federal Hwy, Jensen Beach

Routine Inspection on Feb. 16

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

2 total violations, with 2 high-priority violations

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Raw beef over cooked chorizo Raw shrimp over churros Advised operator to stored properly **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-16: Observed Raw chicken over raw beef not in commercial packaging. **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Raw burgers over sauce, raw steak over sauces Operator stored properly **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-16: Observed Raw breaded beef over cooked beef walk in cooler. **Admin Complaint**

What agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

Routine regulation and inspection of restaurants is conducted by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for investigation and control of food-borne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishments.

How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call the Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant for health violations online.

Get the whole story at our restaurant inspection database.

What does all that terminology in Florida restaurant inspections mean?

Basic violations are those considered against best practices.

A warning is issued after an inspector documents violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

An administrative complaint is a form of legal action taken by the division. Insufficient compliance after a warning, a pattern of repeat violations or existence of serious conditions that warrant immediate action may result in the division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. Says the division website: "Correcting the violations is important, but penalties may still result from violations corrected after the warning time was over."

An emergency order — when a restaurant is closed by the inspector — is based on an immediate threat to the public. Here, the Division of Hotels and Restaurants director has determined that the establishment must stop doing business and any division license is suspended to protect health, safety or welfare of the public.

A 24-hour call-back inspection will be performed after an emergency closure or suspension of license.

