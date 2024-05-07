Man Injured In Shooting That Reportedly Took Place Outside Of Drake’s Toronto Home

Authorities have taped off Drake’s Toronto residence after a shooting reportedly took place outside of it. One man reportedly suffered serious injuries.

CBC reported that the shooting occurred early Tuesday morning (May 7). The official Toronto Police Operations X account reported that the shooting occurred on Bayview E and Lawrence Ave E at 2:09 a.m. The man who was shot was transported to the hospital and police were present at the scene of the crime at the time of reporting.

They also reported that the suspect fled the scene of the crime in a vehicle and they were not able to provide a description. CBC specifically noted that the unnamed injured man was not Drake, despite the fact the shooting took place outside of his Bridle Path residence

A look at the scene surrounding the home of rapper Drake as police investigate a shooting in the upscale area. Police confirm to @CityNewsTO that Drake was NOT the man injured. pic.twitter.com/V0J3Y1KdDY — Tammie Sutherland (@citytammie) May 7, 2024

Naturally, theories are swirling about this shooting have to do with Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s current rap feud. The “Poetic Justice” duo released five different songs aimed at one another over the last five days, namely “6:16 In LA,” “Family Matters,” “Meet The Grahams,” “Not Like Us,” and “The Heart Part 6.” They threw wild allegations at each other as well; the Toronto rapper claimed Lamar domestically abused his fiancée, Whitney Alford, and the Compton rapper countered by saying the 6 God has a second child he never revealed to the world and that he was a pedophile.

This shooting follows another which took place last weekend in Los Angeles. The Weeknd’s manager Cash XO’s security guard was shot outside of the Amestoy Estates area of Encino, a suburb of Los Angeles last Monday (April 29). TMZ reported that three hooded men entered the residence and opened fire upon seeing the security guard.

The guard was rushed to the hospital and reportedly in critical condition at the time of publishing. Cash XO did not suffer any serious injuries and the suspects were gone by the time the police arrived on the scene. Given the fact Drake and The Weeknd traded disses in the middle of April, people believed that there was some connection based on the timing of it all.

It is worth noting that the shooting also took place outside of Drake’s home just days after Kendrick Lamar used a photo of it for his “Not Like Us” cover art. He didn’t solely target Drizzy on the song, but also his associates who have been accused of being sex offenders.

The cover art featured the home being shown in the Predator app, and several red dots throughout the home, indicating that there were sex offenders present. Thus, it is easy to try to connect the dots and draw conclusions, but nothing has been proven yet.

It is unclear whether Drake or Kendrick Lamar will be releasing any more diss tracks, and if the situation has escalated to gun violence, stopping at “The Heart Part 6” may be for the best. Fans have been consumed with and entertained by a heavyweight bout between two of this generation’s top artists, and two of the greatest artists of all time, but lives being lost is where people ought to consider a hard stop.

