One Life: Stories From The Heart (Featurette)

One Life is an upcoming biographical film of British humanitarian Nicholas Winton, starring Anthony Hopkins and Johnny Flynn as Winton, who due to his actions has sometimes been called "the British Oskar Schindler", referring to the German humanitarian who saved more than a thousand Jewish refugees from the Holocaust during World War II. Winton helped groups of Jewish children in German-occupied Czechoslovakia to hide and flee in 1938–39, just before the beginning of the war. The film will have

View comments