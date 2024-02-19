Business TechCrunch

Stephanie Song, formerly on the corporate development and ventures team at Coinbase, was often frustrated by the volume of due diligence tasks she and her team had to complete on a daily basis. Inspired to find a better way, Song teamed up with Brian Fernandez and Anand Chaturvedi, two ex-Coinbase colleagues, to launch Dili (not to be confused by the capital of East Timor), a platform that attempts to automate key investment due diligence and portfolio management steps for private equity and VC firms using AI. Dili, a Y Combinator graduate, has raised $3.6 million in venture funding to date from backers including Allianz Strategic Investments, Rebel Fund, Singularity Capital, Corenest, Decacorn, Pioneer Fund, NVO Capital, Amino Capital, Rocketship VC, Hi2 Ventures, Gaingels and Hyper Ventures.