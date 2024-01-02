One Leon County restaurant gets perfect score; 2 fail inspection

You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name.

Here's the breakdown for recent health inspections in Leon County, Florida, for the week of Dec. 25-31, 2023. Please note that some more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as a 'snapshot' of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

Which Leon County restaurants got perfect scores on their health inspections?

These restaurants met all standards during their Dec. 25-31 inspections and no violations were found.

Moes Southwest Grill #100454, 3020-4 W Pensacola St Ste C, Tallahassee

** Restaurants that failed an inspection and aced a follow-up inspection in the same week

Which Leon County restaurants had high priority violations?

1800 Thomasville Road Ste 21, Tallahassee

Routine Inspection on Dec. 27

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

6 total violations, with 1 high-priority violation

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Raw shell eggs stored over cheese in large walk-in cooler. Employee moved eggs below cheese. Raw chicken stored over raw fish in small walk-in. Employee moved chicken to bottom. **Corrected On-Site**

2725 Graves Road, Tallahassee

Routine Inspection on Dec. 27

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

4 total violations, with 2 high-priority violations

High Priority - Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed multiple food items at cook line held at higher than 41F: Reach in Cooler: Raw chicken tenderloin 50F, chicken breast 50F, porkchops 48F, meat patties 45F, sirloin 49F. Make Table: sliced cheddar cheese 50F, shredded cheese mix 48F, sliced american cheese 50F, sliced monterey jack cheese 50F. Thermometer on reach in cooler and make table displays incorrect internal temperature. Thermometer displayed 38F at 10:30 then 34F at 10:45 while door was open. See stop sale. Per manager maintenance is being scheduled for repair today.

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed salsa 52F and shredded cheese 50F in walk in cooler at 10:30 per manager has been left out after breakfast ended at 10:00. New temperatures at 11:00: salsa 48F and shredded cheese 43F. Salsa and shredded cheese cooling at proper rate. Observed multiple food items at cook line held at higher than 41F: Reach in Cooler: Raw chicken tenderloin 50F, chicken breast 50F, porkchops 48F, meat patties 45F, sirloin 49F. Make Table: sliced cheddar cheese 50F, shredded cheese mix 48F, sliced american cheese 50F, sliced monterey jack cheese 50F. Thermometer on reach in cooler and make table displays incorrect internal temperature. Thermometer displayed 38F at 10:30 then 34F at 10:45 while cooler door was open. See stop sale. Per manager maintenance is being scheduled for repair today. **Warning**

2725 Graves Road, Tallahassee

Routine Inspection on Dec. 28

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

1 total violation, with 1 high-priority violation

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed salsa 52F and shredded cheese 50F in walk in cooler at 10:30 per manager has been left out after breakfast ended at 10:00. New temperatures at 11:00: salsa 48F and shredded cheese 43F. Salsa and shredded cheese cooling at proper rate. Observed multiple food items at cook line held at higher than 41F: Reach in Cooler: Raw chicken tenderloin 50F, chicken breast 50F, porkchops 48F, meat patties 45F, sirloin 49F. Make Table: sliced cheddar cheese 50F, shredded cheese mix 48F, sliced american cheese 50F, sliced monterey jack cheese 50F. Thermometer on reach in cooler and make table displays incorrect internal temperature. Thermometer displayed 38F at 10:30 then 34F at 10:45 while cooler door was open. See stop sale. Per manager maintenance is being scheduled for repair today. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2023-12-28: Reach in cooler is inoperable with ambient temperature 56F. Per manager maintenance has not been scheduled yet. All food items are stored in walk in cooler. Walk in cooler ambient temperature 36F. **Time Extended**

What agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

Routine regulation and inspection of restaurants is conducted by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for investigation and control of food-borne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishments.

How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call the Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant for health violations online.

What does all that terminology in Florida restaurant inspections mean?

Basic violations are those considered against best practices.

A warning is issued after an inspector documents violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

An administrative complaint is a form of legal action taken by the division. Insufficient compliance after a warning, a pattern of repeat violations or existence of serious conditions that warrant immediate action may result in the division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. Says the division website: "Correcting the violations is important, but penalties may still result from violations corrected after the warning time was over."

An emergency order — when a restaurant is closed by the inspector — is based on an immediate threat to the public. Here, the Division of Hotels and Restaurants director has determined that the establishment must stop doing business and any division license is suspended to protect health, safety or welfare of the public.

A 24-hour call-back inspection will be performed after an emergency closure or suspension of license.

