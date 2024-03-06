One Indian River County restaurant gets perfect score; 6 fail inspection

You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name.

Florida's restaurant owners are not required to post restaurant inspection results where guests can see them. So every week, we provide that information for you.

Here's the breakdown for recent health inspections in Indian River County, Florida, for the week of Feb. 26-March 3, 2024. Please note that some more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as a 'snapshot' of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

Which Indian River County restaurants got perfect scores on their health inspections?

These restaurants met all standards during their Feb. 26-March 3 inspections and no violations were found.

Dominos Pizza 4933, 5220 US Hwy 1, #102, Vero Beach

The Bayou, 1906 14 Ave, Vero Beach**

** Restaurants that failed an inspection and aced a follow-up inspection in the same week

Which Indian River County restaurants had high priority violations?

Mobile food dispensing vehicle

Routine Inspection on Feb. 27

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

4 total violations, with 1 high-priority violation

High Priority - Nonexempt fish offered raw or undercooked has not undergone proper parasite destruction. Fish must be fully cooked or discarded Tilapia in ceviche 3-402.11 FC: (A) Before service or sale in ready-to-eat form, raw, raw-marinated, partially cooked, or marinated-partially cooked fish shall be: (1) Frozen and stored at a temperature of -4 degrees Fahrenheit or below for a minimum of 168 hours in a freezer; (2) Frozen at -31 degrees Fahrenheit or below until solid and stored at -31 degrees Fahrenheit or below for a minimum of 15 hours; or (3) Frozen at -31 degrees Fahrenheit or below until solid and stored at -4 degrees Fahrenheit or below for a minimum of 24 hours. (B) Paragraph (A) of this section does not apply to: (1) Molluscan shellfish; (2) A scallop product consisting only of the shucked adductor muscle; (3) Tuna of the species Thunnus alalunga, Thunnus albacares (Yellowfin tuna), Thunnus atlanticus, Thunnus maccoyii (Bluefin tuna, Southern), Thunnus obesus (Bigeye tuna), or Thunnus thynnus (Bluefin tuna, Northern); or (4) Aquacultured fish, such as salmon, that: (a) If raised in open water, are raised in net-pens, or (b) Are raised in land-based operations such as ponds or tanks, and (c) Are fed formulated feed, such as pellets, that contains no live parasites infective to the aquacultured FISH. (5) Fish eggs that have been removed from the skein and rinsed. **Warning**

1453 20 St, Vero Beach

Routine Inspection on Feb. 29

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

7 total violations, with 2 high-priority violations

High Priority - Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Small fridge on counter top: Sausage crumbles 48° Meatballs 48° Italian sliced meat 51° Sausage links 54° Roast beef 49° Turkey 56° All in cooler overnight Marinara sitting out, found at 64F. Chef stated it has been out for 30 minutes. Advised rapid cool **Warning**

1453 20 St, Vero Beach

Routine Inspection on March 1

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

2 total violations, with 1 high-priority violation

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Small fridge on counter top: Sausage crumbles 48 Meatballs 48 Italian sliced meat 51 Sausage links 54 Roast beef 49 Turkey 56 All in cooler overnight Marinara sitting out, found at 64F. Chef stated it has been out for 30 minutes. Advised rapid cool **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-03-01: Meatballs 47° Sausage links -44° Turkey - 50° All in cooler since 11:30, found at 12pm. Advised chef to move to another cooler. **Admin Complaint**

29 Royal Palm Pointe Unit 1, Vero Beach

Routine Inspection on Feb. 29

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

5 total violations, with 2 high-priority violations

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Shell eggs over ready to eat lettuce and spinach **Corrected On-Site**

High Priority - Wiping cloth solution exceeding the maximum concentration allowed stored in a location that could result in the cross contamination of food, equipment, utensils, linens, single-service, or single-use articles. 400 +. Corrected to 75ppm **Corrected On-Site**

5820 College Ln, Vero Bch

Routine Inspection on Feb. 28

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

11 total violations, with 4 high-priority violations

High Priority - Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dishmachine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dishmachine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Reading 0ppm. Ran and rechecked, still reading 0ppm **Warning**

High Priority - Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Tilapia and pasta in cook line drawers. Manager stated items have been in cooler for over 4 hours **Repeat Violation** **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Multiple items on cooks line coolers: Shredded Cheese 45 Cole slaw 45 Cut lettuce 45 Sliced tomatoes 46 Corn salsa 47 Cooked broccoli 48 Shredded cheddar cheese 48 Manager stated items were pulled from walk in cooler and stocked 3 hours ago. Advised to rapid chill. Items were moved to walk in cooler. **Corrective Action Taken** **Repeat Violation** **Warning**

High Priority - Vacuum breaker missing at mop sink faucet or on fitting/splitter added to mop sink faucet. At mop sink

1820 58 Ave #103, Vero Beach

Routine Inspection on March 1

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

3 total violations, with 1 high-priority violation

High Priority - Wiping cloth sanitizer solution exceeds the maximum concentration allowed. Reading 200++

Mobile food dispensing vehicle

Routine Inspection on Feb. 27

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

4 total violations, with 1 high-priority violation

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Sautéed onions 50f cold holding suggest rapid chill **Corrective Action Taken**

What agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

Routine regulation and inspection of restaurants is conducted by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for investigation and control of food-borne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishments.

How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call the Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant for health violations online.

What does all that terminology in Florida restaurant inspections mean?

Basic violations are those considered against best practices.

A warning is issued after an inspector documents violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

An administrative complaint is a form of legal action taken by the division. Insufficient compliance after a warning, a pattern of repeat violations or existence of serious conditions that warrant immediate action may result in the division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. Says the division website: "Correcting the violations is important, but penalties may still result from violations corrected after the warning time was over."

An emergency order — when a restaurant is closed by the inspector — is based on an immediate threat to the public. Here, the Division of Hotels and Restaurants director has determined that the establishment must stop doing business and any division license is suspended to protect health, safety or welfare of the public.

A 24-hour call-back inspection will be performed after an emergency closure or suspension of license.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Vero Beach area restaurant and food truck inspections Feb. 26-March 3: Restaurant inspection: One Indian River is perfect; 6 fail