One Former Donald Trump Ally Fired a Warning Shot to Republicans About Supporting the 'Reckless' Former President

Donald Trump used to have a majority of the Republican Party in his corner, but his former allies are peeling away one by one these days. Former Attorney General Bill Barr is one of them who is using strong language to fire off warning shots about how dangerous a second term with Donald Trump in the Oval Office could be.

Barr, author of One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General, appeared on Sunday, June 18’s episode of CBS News’ Face the Nation and responded, quite frankly, to the question about whether the voters and the GOP should allow Donald Trump to be their nominee for president after being indicted on two cases (so far). “Trump has — you know, has many good qualities, and he accomplished some good things,” Barr noted. “But the fact of the matter is, he is a consummate narcissist. And he constantly engages in reckless conduct that puts his political followers at risk and the conservative and Republican agenda at risk.”

The former attorney general then doubled down on his Donald Trump criticism by telling Americans that a second term in the White House is a really bad idea for everyone. “He will always put his own interests and gratifying his own ego ahead of everything else, including the country’s interests,” Barr continued. “There’s no question about it.” Calling the former president “a very petty individual,” he confirmed that running the country is about “his personal gratification of … his ego.” He added, “Our country can’t … be a therapy session for, you know, a troubled man like this.”

Barr served in Donald Trump’s administration from 2019 to 2020, and he resigned from his position after Joe Biden was the certified winner of the 2020 presidential election. And if anyone was wondering if Barr would ever return to work for Donald Trump, his harsh words were likely a confirmation that he will never support the former president again.

