One of Donald Trump's Supporter’s Revealed He'd ‘Take the Call’ to Be His No. 1 Opponent's Running Mate

It seems that even former US President Donald Trump’s biggest public supporters would “take the call” if his opponent wanted them. Specifically, we’re talking about The Larry Elder Show host and presidential hopeful Larry Elder and his recent comments about being a potential running mate for Trump or his opponent Ron DeSantis.

Despite announcing his candidacy for the Republican nomination in April 2023, Newsweek asked if he’d be open to being a running mate instead. “I am running for president, I’m not running for vice president, I’m not running for a cabinet position. However in the unlikely event I’m not the party nominee, and if Trump or DeSantis or one of the other persons call and ask me to be vice president, I will take the call. I won’t let it go to voicemail,” he said.

So, basically, if his candidacy doesn’t work out, he’d be open to joining forces with either Trump or DeSantis.

“I think at some point in this long process Republican voters are doing to realize in order to win in November 2024 they’re going to have to unite behind a candidate whose last name is other than Trump,” The self-described “big fan of Donald Trump” added. “But for whom a sufficient number of swing voters and swing states will vote so we can win in November 2024, and I’m making the case that I’m that person.”

As previously mentioned, Elder has been a big fan of Trump for years. He previously backed him in 2016 and 2020, along with frequently praising the Home Alone 2 star on Twitter. Now, Elder hasn’t spoken about DeSantis as much as Trump, but back in May 2023, he did refer to him as an “extraordinary man,” in a Facebook post.

