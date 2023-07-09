One of Donald Trump's Most Devoted Lawyers Just Traded In Her Role for ‘The Privilege of a Lifetime’



Quite frankly, it’s been hard to keep track of all the legal drama surrounding the Trump family, especially when it comes to former US President Donald Trump and the members of his legal teams. Within the past few months, many lawyers have come into the team, and just as many exited when new information on the cases became public knowledge. However, one of Donald’s most devoted legal advisors is trading in her role for another one on his team.

One of Donald’s lawyers Alina Habba has been removed from her role as one of the defendants in the financial fraud lawsuit, and has traded it in to be the legal spokesperson and general counsel for Trump’s Save America leadership PAC.

For those that don’t know, the Save America is a leadership PAC that was created by Donald in late 2020. It raised $31.5 million and spent $343,000 in the final two months of that year, according to different sources.

Now what is a PAC, and what will be Habba’s role in it? According to FEC, it is a committee that works to establish and finance candidates for federal and nonfederal offices. And as of 2023, Habba will be serving as a legal representative to assist the Home Alone 2 star in “certain legal matters,” per RadarOnline. Simply put, she’s going to be his “media representative on legal matters.”

When asked about joining the PAC, Habba called it a “privilege of a lifetime,” saying in her own statement, “It is an honor to be asked by such a leader as President Trump to help Save America. Being able to devote more time to addressing publicly his many legal matters is the privilege of a lifetime.”

This isn’t the first time she’d had a connection to the PAC, because according to CNN, they paid Habba’s firm Habba Madaio & Associates LLP nearly $2 million in legal fees.

Along with that, this PAC has faced a bit of controversy in the past as well. In late 2022, quite a few subpoenas were issued to investigate the fundraising activities of the PAC and gain witnesses. Not much is known about this venture, but many people know it as the committee Donald uses for both political spending, travel, and the committee that’s paying for Walt Nauta’s legal fees, per NBC.

