One of Donald Trump's Kids Is Reportedly 'Angling' to 'Be a Major Player' If He's Re-Elected in 2024



It seems all former US President Donald Trump’s kids are dealing with his legal news differently. While some are keeping their distance from him like Ivanka Trump, others have stayed close by like his sons Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump. However, there’s one sibling that’s not only staying close, but is allegedly hoping his re-election is a distinct possibility.



Insiders recently told RadarOnline that Donald’s youngest daughter Tiffany Trump is working hard to be her father’s new right-hand-woman. “Tiffany was barely seen or heard from during Donald’s years in the White House — but she’s angling herself to be a major player if he regains the office,” the insider said.

Now, this isn’t the first time Tiffany has shown signs of trying to be the go-to, supportive daughter. Back in April for Donald’s post-indictment speech, Tiffany and her husband Michael Boulos stood right next to Donald Jr, showing a sign of support.



Because of this, it seems Ivanka is allegedly shocked that Tiffany is stepping up. “Ivanka underestimated Tiffany. She really didn’t think Tiffany had it in her to emerge from the shadows,” the insider added. “Ivanka feels Tiffany is pulling the rug out from under her.”

Donald has five children in total. He and his first wife, the late Ivana Trump, welcomed three children named Donald Jr, 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 39. Donald and his second wife Marla Maples welcomed a daughter named Tiffany, 29, and then he welcomed his fifth child named Barron, 17, with his current wife Melania Trump.

