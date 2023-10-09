One of Donald Trump's Former Aides Described Him as 'the Biggest Fraud'



Another one of Donald Trump’s former aides is coming forward to say that he’s not only problematic, but he’s also not the man he portrayed himself to be to the American public. Omarosa Manigault Newman is revealing her true feelings about working alongside the former president now that he’s been indicted in four separate cases.

Her business relationship with Donald Trump began when she starred on the first season of The Apprentice. She believes his “art of the con” began long before he ever stepped foot in the White House. “For me, I just can’t believe I fell for a con man, a con man, who turned out to be the biggest fraud. I mean, literally found by the courts to be a big fraud, so a lot of the backdrop of our show, a lot of The Apprentice that we thought was real was fabricated, and it was just a house of cards,” she revealed to Entertainment Tonight.

President Donald Trump holds an African American History Month listening session attended by nominee to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Ben Carson (R), Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault (L) and other officials in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on February 1, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Manigault Newman believes the cast was “duped” by the premise of the show as “young entrepreneurs” who wanted to “learn something from this brilliant businessman.” Instead, it was all smoke and mirrors, she admitted, “All we learned was not the art of the deal but the art of the con.” It took years for her to realize that Donald Trump’s empire was not all that it was cracked up to be. She followed him to the Oval Office where she served as his assistant and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison. Their friendship came to an end when she was fire by former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly in 2017.

She chronicled her Washington, D.C. tenure in the 2018 memoir, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, which she described as “chaotic” and “outrageous.” It’s doubtful that they will ever repair their business association, but Manigault Newman might dish a few more details about Donald Trump on her upcoming E! reality show, House of Villains.

