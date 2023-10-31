One of Donald Trump's Biggest Critics Has a Dire Prediction About Mar-a-Lago Amid Legal Woes



Kellyanne Conway served as Donald Trump ’s senior counselor during his administration, but it was no secret that her husband, George Conway , couldn’t stand the man she worked for. With the former president’s legal woes rising to the surface rapidly, the political pundit seems to be relishing in his downfall, particularly when it comes to real estate.

George believes that Americans are watching one of the most powerful people in the world succumb to his own hubris. “He was the mogul, he was the mogul with The Apprentice, and he’s been that in New York for 50 years,” he said on MSNBC’s Inside With Jen Psaki on Sunday. “And now it’s coming crashing down.” The business fraud civil case in New York, where Judge Arthur Engoron has already deemed Donald Trump liable for fraud, could be the start of his demise.

Ivanka Trump is set to testify in Donald Trump's civil case, a challenge to her loyalty. https://t.co/nyWuOGacxe — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 30, 2023



“He’s already been found to have committed fraud, that his books and records, that his statements of financial condition are false,” George explained. “And the judge has already ruled that there was no triable issue of fact on whether or not they were false. And as a result, the judge said – ordered that Trump and the Trump Organization, the ability to do business in the state of New York, should be invalidated.”

So what does that mean for Donald Trump’s signature properties like Trump Tower and his beloved “Winter White House,” Mar-a-Lago? Well, it’s not looking good at this moment. “And that puts him out of business, which means he’s gonna have to liquidate everything – including places like Mar-a-Lago, which are owned by New York LLCs,” George added. If the former president is forced to collapse his real estate portfolio, it will be up to Justice Engoron to figure out “how much of the proceeds of those sales, when he has to be put out of business, go to the state of New York.”



New York City was where Donald Trump’s real estate empire began, and he and his late ex-wife, Ivana Trump , were the toast of the town. It’s quite possible that the city where his billionaire dreams came true will also be where it ends.



George predicted, “This is a death blow to Trump’s businesses.”

