One of Donald Trump’s Longtime Rivals Are Reportedly Ivanka & Jared Kushner's New Neighbors

While Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are enjoying their lives away from politics in Miami, FL, it seems another major celebrity will be their neighbor (and they’re not exactly on great terms with Ivanka’s dad, former US President Donald Trump)!

In case you missed it, Jeff Bezos reportedly purchased a $68 million home located in Indian Creek, which is located in the Miami-Dade County. Not only do Ivanka and Kushner live there, but so do celebrities like Tom Brady, and potentially Kim Kardashian.

A source reported to Hola via MSN that Bezos might expand, and purchase more land and homes in the luxe area known as “Billionaire Bunker.”

Now, it’s unclear how close Ivanka and Bezos will be to one another; it could be the house down the street or on the other side of the county. However, it may add a layer of awkwardness.

It’s no secret that Ivanka has been trying to separate herself from Donald after the Jan 6 Capitol riots, and while they may not be on the best of terms, she has shown small cases of support to the Home Alone 2 star. But Bezos? His and Donald’s feud goes back years and it’s gotten pretty gnarly.

Their feud originally started back in 2015 after Bezos made a comment about Trump being sent into space as a joke. Since then, Trump has been quite antagonistic towards the Amazon founder, specifically taking jabs at the Washington Post and how Bezos’ workers should go on a “really long strike,” among other things. Their feud has gone on for years, and it was even alleged to Insider that Bezos used to test the Echo by asking Alexa to play videos that mocked Donald.

