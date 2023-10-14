One of Donald Trump’s Children Just Heavily Supported Ivana’s Controversial Burial Site

When Donald Trump decided to bury his first wife Ivana Trump at the New Jersey Trump National Golf Club Bedminster it instantly split the public. Many found the gesture incredibly odd, and rather confusing since it’s not like she had a huge passion for the sport. However, one of Donald and Ivana’s kids couldn’t stop singing his father’s praises about the burial move.

In a recent interview with Republican politician Kari Lake per OK, Eric Trump quickly answered the question of: “Was your dad pretty supportive when all that happened, when your mother passed away?”

He quickly responded by saying, “I will say so much so that you know we have a family funeral plot in New Jersey, and he was the one to say, you know, ‘I want her with us.’ … It was pretty amazing again, you know, kind of a wife long removed — ex-wife long removed. He’s an incredible man. He’s got a heart of gold.”

Now, this comment was met with instant criticism on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Despite being at Donald’s beloved golf club, many recent photos show that the burial site has been so unkempt, to the point that the weeds growing around it make the tombstone unreadable.

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY – SEPTEMBER 21: Ivana Trump and Eric Trump attend the 9th Annual Eric Trump Foundation Golf Invitational Auction & Dinner at Trump National Golf Club Westchester on September 21, 2015 in Briarcliff Manor, New York. (Photo by Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images)

When Ivana suddenly passed away July 2022, many speculated Donald made the unexpected move for a tax break, and it seems that even if he did, Eric truly adored the act.

Eric and Ivana were quite close, and the Unerstanding Trump contributor previously gished about her to Fox News, saying, “She would beat any man down a mountain on skis and look like a supermodel doing it. She was an extraordinary woman.”

Donald and Ivana welcomed three children named Donald Jr, born Dec 1977, Ivanka, born Oct 1981, and Eric, Jan 1984.

