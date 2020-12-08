‘One Day at a Time’ Officially Over After 4 Seasons

There will be no second great escape for “One Day at a Time.”

After the series was canceled for a second time two weeks ago, co-creators Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce have confirmed that it will not be revived.

Series producer Sony Pictures Television planned to shop the series to other outlets yet again following the Pop dumping, according to an individual with knowledge of the situation, but was clearly unable to find a suitable or willing buyer.

“It’s officially over. There will be no new ‘One Day at a Time’ episodes. But there will always be 46 episodes that we got to make that live FOREVER,” tweeted Calderon Kellett. “Thank you to this beautiful cast. Our dedicated crew. And to you, our loyal fans. We loved making this for you. Thank you for watching.”

Over the course of its 46 episodes, “One Day At A Time” followed three generations of a Cuban-American family. At the heart of it was newly-single mom and military veteran (Justina Machado) who journeyed through the triumphs and tribulations that come with raising two strong-willed, mega-millennial children (Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz), all the while enlisting the “help” of her old-school mother (Rita Moreno) and her building manager-turned-invaluable confidante (Todd Grinnell). The series also starred Stephen Toblowsky.

