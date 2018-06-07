The one consistent thing throughout John Cena and Nikki Bella's relationship drama

In case you haven’t heard, Nikki Bella and John Cena have rekindled their romance. This news comes more than a month after the pair ended their engagement in mid-April.

“They were always going to find their way back to each other,” a source told People. “It was never going to be permanent.”





But what was the one consistent thing throughout all this drama? John Cena’s ripped body, of course. Cena isn’t just as strong as he looks — he’s stronger. Ever wonder how he gets so ripped? Yeah, same here. Luckily, the answers are revealed in this week’s episode of Off Season.

Whether you call him “the face of WWE” or “The Champ,” one thing is certain: Cena’s fierce workouts have made him the badass multi-hyphenate he is today. And to get him to the top, his fitness routine focuses on lifting heavy weights and bodybuilding at least five days a week, typically for 60-to-90-minute sessions.





Cena’s secret weapon behind his chiseled bod is trainer Rob MacIntyre. MacIntyre works closely with several Olympic athletes, WWE superstars, and record-holding powerlifters. The pair train together at a private facility called Hard Nocks South.

MacIntyre breaks up Cena’s workouts by day and body part. On Monday, the Blockers star focuses on chest and back; Tuesday is focused on legs; Wednesday is for cardio and abs; Thursday (the killer) is strictly for Olympic-style lifting; and Friday is shoulders and arms. Sounds easy enough, right? Not when you’re lifting as heavy as Cena. His max bench press? Four hundred eighty-one pounds! You read that right: 4-8-1.

As for his diet, Cena eats seven protein-heavy meals a day to stay energized. According to Muscle and Strength, this is what a typical day of Cena’s meals looks like:

Meal 1 — Oatmeal with applesauce and raisins, two whole eggs, and six egg whites

Meal 2 — Protein bar

Meal 3 — Brown rice with vegetables, and two chicken breasts

Meal 4 — Whole-wheat pita bread with tuna

Meal 5 — Banana and a whey protein shake

Meal 6 — Pasta or brown rice, vegetables, and salad with chicken or fish

Meal 7 — Low-fat cottage cheese along with a casein protein shake

While his lifestyle might seem intense, the hard-core dedication to his overall health that Cena has displayed has helped him win 25 championships throughout his WWE career. If you want to get shredded like Cena, looks like you’d better get powerlifting!

And as for his lady, Nikki? She’s all about staying fit via Pure Barre. So who knows, maybe we’ll see John at the barre soon. A girl can dream…





