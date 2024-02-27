One Book, One Community Monroe kicks-off March 5

MONROE COUNTY — "Firekeeper's Daughter" by Angeline Boulley is this year's One Book, One Community of Monroe County selection. Several events have been planned; the first is March 5. Boulley will be in Monroe County on March 19. All offerings are free.

Monroe County's community read program has been offered every year since 2007. At first it was called The Big Read. The first selection was "Fahrenheit 451" by Ray Bradbury. Last year's title was "The River" by Peter Heller. Community members are encouraged to read the same event and then attend events related to the title.

"Firekeeper's Daughter" centers on Daunis Fontaine.

"As a biracial, unenrolled tribal member and the product of a scandal, Daunis Fontaine has never quite fit in—both in her hometown and on the nearby Ojibwe reservation," the local committee said. "When her family is struck by tragedy, Daunis puts her dreams on hold to care for her fragile mother. The only bright spot is meeting Jamie, the charming new recruit on her brother’s hockey team. After Daunis witnesses a shocking murder that thrusts her into a criminal investigation, she agrees to go undercover. But the deceptions—and deaths—keep piling up, and soon the threat strikes too close to home. How far will she go to protect her community if it means tearing apart the only world she’s ever known?"

"Firekeeper's Daughter" is 496 pages. Author Boulley is a member of the Sault Sainte Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians and the daughter of a traditional firekeeper. She wrote "Firekeeper's Daughter," her first novel, over a 10-year span. Its sequel is "Warrior Girl Unearthed." Boulley also served as her tribe’s educational director and worked for the U.S. Department of Education as the director for the Office of Indian Education.

Local One Book, One Community events:

Discussion at Dundee Branch Book Club: 6:30 p.m. March 5, Dundee Branch Library, 144 E. Main St., Dundee.

One Book, One Community Kickoff: 6-8 p.m. March 12, Monroe County Community College's Campbell Academic Center, 1555 S. Raisinville Road. Michigan writer Sally Cole-Misch will discuss and sign her book "The Best Part of Us." Registration is required.

Discussion at Petersburg Branch Book Club: 4 p.m. March 13, Petersburg Branch Library, 60 East Center St., Petersburg.

Discussion at Novels at Night Book Club: 6 p.m. March 13, Petersburg Branch Library.

"Warrior Lawyers, Defenders of Sacred Justice” film viewing and questions and answers with filmmaker Audrey Guyer: 6 p.m. March 13, Bedford Branch Library, 8575 Jackman Road, Temperance. The one-hour film covers Native American topics, such as tribal sovereignty, federal regulation, treaty rights, historical trauma, violence against Indian women and Indian child welfare and restorative justice. This event is recommended for people age 13 and older.

Discussion at Ida Branch Book Club: 6:30 p.m. March 14, Ida Branch Library, 3016 Lewis Ave., Ida

An Evening at the Museum with Barbara Barton, author of "Manoomin: The Story of Wild Rice in Michigan": 7 p.m. March 14, Monroe County Museum, 126 S. Monroe St. Learn about the biological, economic and cultural history of wild rice in Michigan.

Small Things Not Forgotten: Reflecting on the Past and Present with with Dr. Ken Mohney, professor of anthropology: 1-2 p.m. March 18, MCCC's Campbell Academic Center. Learn about the role of artifacts in the understanding of past.

Origins of Native Americans with Dr. David Erban, University of Toledo professor of language and literature: 3-4 p.m. March 18, MCCC's Campbell Academic Center. Dr. Erben will share his knowledge of native culture through his perspective as a Lakota Sioux native and professor.

An Evening with the Author Angeline Boulley: 7 p.m. March 19, La-Z-Boy Center, Meyer Theater at MCCC.

FBI Career Pathways: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 20, Life Sciences Building (Room L-111) at MCCC. An FBI recruiter will present career opportunities at the FBI.

Book Chat with MCCC Writing Fellows: 12:30-1:30 p.m. March 21, La-Z-Boy Center Atrium at MCCC.

Discussion at An Afternoon Read Book Club: 1 p.m. March 25, Vivian Branch Library, 2664 Vivian Road.

Best Practices in Conversations about Native American Culture: 1-2 p.m. March 26, MCCC. Barb Mauter, MCCC faculty specialist and tutor, will address best practices for cultural conversations and explain the land acknowledgement she helped draft.

Criminal Justice Topics in Firekeeper's Daughter: Q and A with Dan Wood, professor of criminal justice: 2-3 p.m. March 27, Campbell Learning Resources Center (Room) C-224 at MCCC.

Native American, First Nations, Indian: Researching Indigenous Peoples: 6 p.m. March 28, Bedford Branch Library. "Come and find out the truth, myths, facts and information about how to determine if your family descends from Native or First Nations people," event organizers said. The presenter is Judy Neimer Muhn.

Print book, e-book, audiobook, and e-audiobook versions of "Firekeepers Daughter" are available through the Monroe County Library System. For more information, visit the One Book, One Community Monroe County webpage.

