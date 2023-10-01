One Airline Has a Solution for the Viral Debate on Whether Solo Flyers Should Give Up Their Seat for Families

An incident earlier this year sparked a heated discourse about what should happen when a parent fails to book a seat next to their child on an aircraft

JetBlue is settling the widely debated topic of whether solo travelers should feel obligated to switch airline seats to accommodate large families by enacting a brand-new seating policy.

The airline’s new policy, according to a press release, guarantees that children ages 13 and under will be assigned to sit with at least one adult on their same airline reservation — regardless of seating assignments — and for no additional fee.

This policy applies to all customers, including those who opt for JetBlue’s Blue Basic fare, which is effectively the airline’s version of a basic economy option.

The policy also applies to last-minute bookings made 24 hours prior, though it may require a crew member to change up the seating manually.

“We know traveling with young children can add challenges, and we want to do everything we can to put parents and families at ease by providing a smooth trip each time they choose JetBlue,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer of JetBlue.

She added, “This enhanced family seating policy reflects our commitment to continue to meet the needs of our customers and provide exceptional service.”

And while this is a sealed deal for all customers, the airline still encourages passengers to select their seating of choice ahead of time — to ensure a smooth booking and traveling process.

PEOPLE previously consulted travel expert, advisor and writer Nicole Campoy Jackson on the matter in July. At the time, she said it is not a solo traveler’s obligation or responsibility to accommodate large families.

“As much as it’s possible, passengers should be choosing their seats ahead of time for this exact reason,” she explained. “I don’t think that you can board a plane with the expectation of someone leaving their seat for you.”



