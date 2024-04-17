'Once Upon a Mattress' performances coming to Howell in May

HOWELL — The Community Theatre of Howell will present musical comedy "Once Upon A Mattress" in May.

Performances will run May 10-12 and 17-19 at the Howell High School Freshman Campus, 1400 W. Grand River Ave. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday performances begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for students and seniors.

"Many moons ago in a far-off place, Queen Aggravain decreed no couples could marry until her son, Prince Dauntless, found a bride," a release states.

"Princesses came from far and wide to win the hand of the prince, but none could pass the impossible tests given to them by the queen," the release continues. "That is, until the 'shy' swamp princess, Winnifred the Woebegone, showed up. Would she be able to pass the sensitivity test, marry her prince and help Lady Larkin and Sir Harry to the altar?"

A graphic shows cast members of the Community Theatre of Howell's production of "Once Upon a Mattress," coming in May 2024.

The musical is directed by Rick Spangler, choreographed by assistant director Robert Martin, and produced by Kim Carnahan, with vocal direction by Donald Owens III.

"Carried on a wave of wonderful songs, by turns hilarious and raucous, romantic and melodic, this rollicking spin on the classic tale'The Princess and the Pea' provides some side-splitting shenanigans," according to the release. "For after all, a princess is a delicate thing."

Buy tickets online at cththeatre.org/once-upon-a-mattress or call the box office at 517-545-1290.

