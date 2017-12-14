Omarosa Manigault Speaks Out After White House Exit: ‘I Have Seen Things That Have Made Me Uncomfortable’

Omarosa Manigault is speaking out after news emerged that she would leave the White House in early 2018. The controversial Trump aide and former “Apprentice” star said she decided to depart after seeing developments which made her “uncomfortable.”

“As the only African-American woman in this White House, as a senior staff and assistant to the president, I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally,” she told Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America” Thursday.

Strahan pressed Omarosa on rumors of her unhappiness about President Trump’s response to Charlottesville and his endorsement of Roy Moore, but she sidestepped answering until she officially left the White House.

Also Read:Omarosa Manigault Mocked After White House Ouster: 'Bye, Girl!'

“I have to still go back and work with these individuals,” she said. “When I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear.”

For more news videos visit Yahoo View.

She also pushed back against reports that her departure came after a spat with Chief of Staff John Kelly and that she had to be physically removed from the White House.

“I like to hear all of these interesting tales but I have to tell you that they’re 100 percent false,” she said calmly, “[Chief of Staff] John Kelly and I had a very straightforward discussion about concerns that I had, issues that I raised and, as a result, I resigned.”

Strahan also pressed Omarosa on rumors that she had a tense relationship with Kelly and that she had once enjoyed walk-in privileges to the Oval Office.

“Certainly I had more access than most and people had problems with that. People had problems with my 14-year relationship with this president,” she said.

A former Democrat who had worked in the office of Vice President Al Gore during the Clinton administration, Omarosa raised eyebrows by publicly supporting Trump’s campaign and then following him to the White House.

Related stories from TheWrap:

Omarosa Manigault Mocked After White House Ouster: 'Bye, Girl!'

Piers Morgan Burns Former 'Celebrity Apprentice' Foe Omarosa Over White House Exit

Omarosa Manigault Exits White House

'Apprentice' Star Omarosa Blocked After Dropping in on White House Meetings Uninvited