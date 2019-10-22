Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson and Andrew East remember miscarriage as they prepare to welcome first child

As retired Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson prepares to welcome her first child with husband Andrew East, she’s remembering the heartbreak the couple experienced two years ago when she miscarried.

“2 years ago today our world was turned upside down when we lost our first pregnancy... 2 years later we are anxiously awaiting the arrival of our rainbow baby,” Johnson wrote. “Baby East, we can’t wait to meet you and pray for your safe delivery and arrival into our arms.”

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East are expecting. (Photo: Shawn Johnson via Instagram) More

She thanked her husband for “being my rock through it all.” She told him, “You’re going to be the greatest daddy ever.”

Johnson, 27, married the former NFL player in 2016. They revealed her miscarriage in October 2017 with a message that they didn’t want others going through the experience to feel alone. Then, in April, they confirmed that the gold medalist was pregnant again.

The Easts are expecting their new arrival on Oct. 23.

Along with the tribute to the baby they lost, the couple shared a 10-minute video about their journey to become parents. They gave glimpses of Johnson’s workouts — and she kept them up even when she could barely get off the floor — as well as the couple’s visits to the doctor and to the store to pick out a stroller. They even captured East trying on a baby belly to gain a better understanding of what his wife was feeling throughout her pregnancy.

Johnson explained last week that it was her first pregnancy that made her realize she was ready to become a mom.

“As soon as I miscarried,” Johnson said on the Miraculous Mamas podcast, “I was like, ‘I want to try again. Like, I want to still be pregnant, I want to do this.’”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.