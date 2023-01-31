Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis share friendly hug in L.A. after Harry Styles split

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis hug in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 27. (Photo: Backgrid)

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudekis are putting the drama behind them. The former couple, who ended their engagement in 2020, were pictured hugging it out in Los Angeles on Friday. The friendly embrace is a noticeable shift for the pair who've been at odds over the last two years during her high-profile relationship with Harry Styles. The Don't Worry Darling director and Styles split in November.

Wilde, 38, and Sudeikis, 47, share two children, 8-year-old son Otis and daughter Daisy, 6, and are "amicably" co-parenting a source tells Yahoo Entertainment.

"Olivia and Jason just want what's best for the kids," the insider explains, confirming tension between the two has eased in recent months. "Their children will always be their first priority."

Sudeikis and Wilde are both private stars, which is why it was so unusual last year for their issues to spill out in the public. In April, Wilde was infamously served papers onstage while presenting at CinemaCon.

"It was my workplace," Wilde told Variety without naming her ex-fiancé. "In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn't have been able to happen." Wilde added that the "vicious" attack "required forethought" due to safety protocols at the event; however Sudeikis denied he had any control over her it was handled.

"I did not want service to take place at the home of Olivia's current partner because Otis and Daisy might be present," he said in last year's court filing, referencing Styles. The two disagreed over custody and where to raise their children.

"I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened. Olivia's talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment," he added.

While promoting Don't Worry Darling, Wilde tried to dispel rumors she left Sudeikis for Styles calling speculation "complete horses***." But just as the bonkers press tour for Wilde's film was winding down, the actors found themselves in the news again thanks to their former nanny. The woman was allegedly employed when Wilde and Styles's romance began and had a lot to say to tabloids about that era.

Wilde and Sudeikis issued a joint statement, their first show of unity in two years, to dismiss some of the accusations the nanny made to The Daily Mail.

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," they said. "Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."

Styles and Wilde's split was confirmed in November, and although it was initially framed in media outlets the two were just "taking a break," it's looking more permanent. It's unclear where Sudeikis and Wilde are at in terms of hashing out custody, but their public hug sure seems like a positive sign.