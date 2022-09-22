Olivia Wilde claims Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine: 'People will look for drama anywhere'

Olivia Wilde joined The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wednesday to promote her new film, Don’t Worry Darling , which she directed and starred in. But, of course, Wilde was also forced to address the outrageous story that Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine , both of whom also star in the film, at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month. Representatives for Pine have already denied that the incident occurred, calling it a ridiculous story and a complete fabrication. And Wilde was adamant that the rumors are false.

“People will look for drama anywhere they can,” Wilde said. “Harry did not spit on Chris.” “Time will tell,” Colbert joked. “No,” Wilde replied, “he really didn’t.”

Wilde pointed to a video of the alleged incident that circulated online as proof that Styles did not spit on Pine, and people are just seeing what they want to see.

“That is exactly what I mean though,” Wilde said. “People can look at a video that shows evidence of someone not spitting on someone else, and they’ll still see what they want to see. And that is the creation of drama, and that is clickbait.”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on CBS.

