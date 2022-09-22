Olivia Wilde finally addresses 'spitgate': 'Harry did not spit on Chris'

On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wednesday, Olivia Wilde finally addressed the rumor that Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine at the premiere of their new movie, Don’t Worry Darling , at the Venice Film Festival . Wilde, who starred in and directed the film, had a front row seat to the alleged incident.

“People will look for drama anywhere they can,” Wilde said. “Harry did not spit on Chris.” “Time will tell,” Colbert joked. “No,” Wilde replied, “he really didn’t.”

Reps for Pine have denied that the incident occurred, calling it a ridiculous story and a complete fabrication. Wilde said the video that some believe shows Styles spitting on Pine, is actually proof that he did not.

“That is exactly what I mean though,” Wilde said. “People can look at a video that shows evidence of someone not spitting on someone else, and they’ll still see what they want to see. And that is the creation of drama, and that is clickbait.”