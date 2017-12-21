Olivia Wilde's Son Otis Plays With Her Emmy Statue Which She Dedicated to Her Mother

Olivia Wilde has a future actor on her hands.

The Tron: Legacy actress shared a photo on Instagram Wednesday of her 3-year-old son Otis Alexander playing with her Emmy statue, which had recently arrived in the mail.

As her son played with the golden statue, Wilde reflected on a similar moment that happened decades ago, in which she played with her mother’s own Emmy award as a young girl.

“This lady showed up in the mail today. Otis approves,” Wilde wrote in the caption. “When I was a little older than he is now, my mom won an Emmy for excellence in news journalism, and when I played with it and promptly broke the globe part off by accident, she told me it was okay, but now I just had to win her a replacement.”

She continued, “Only took me 30 years. This is for her. Thanks for making me the proudest producer on Earth, @daviddarg, @brynmooser & @ryotnews. #bodyteam12.”

Wilde won the 2017 Emmy for outstanding short documentary for the film Body Team 12. The actress’ mother, filmmaker and journalist Leslie Cockburn, is running for a seat representing the state of Virginia in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In a September Instagram post, Wilde described her mother as “a democratic candidate” who spent dedicated “her life to fighting injustice as a journalist, exposing corruption everywhere from war-zones, to DC, to Wall Street.”

“She is now stepping up to fight for better government,” Wilde wrote. “She is a force to be reckoned with, a brilliant negotiator, an environmentalist, a listener, a strategist, and a grandmother.”

Wilde shares son Otis with fiancé Jason Sudeikis. The couple also shares 14-month-old daughter Daisy.