Olivia Rodrigo and The Weeknd Lead 2021 American Music Awards Nominations: See the Full List!

olivia rodrigo, the weeknd

getty (2) Olivia Rodrigo; The Weeknd

The American Music Awards are around the corner!

On Thursday, the AMAs announced who's nominated — and first-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo leads the list with seven categories. The Weeknd follows with six while Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon are tied with five nods each.

The Sour songstress, 18, is nominated in the artist, favorite female pop artist and new artist of the year, while her song "drivers license" is up for favorite trending song, music video and pop song. Also, her album Sour is up favorite pop album.

Rodrigo could break the record for most wins for a first-time nominee if she earns five of her seven awards. (Olivia Newton-John and Justin Bieber are tied for the record at four each.)

Along with Rodrigo, Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, The Weeknd and Taylor Swift — who won last year — are up for artist of the year.

Your favorite fan-voted award show is BACK! See you at the #AMAs Sunday, November 21. ✨ pic.twitter.com/nQxf5rHMl6 — American Music Awards (@AMAs) July 12, 2021

RELATED: American Music Awards 2020: See the Complete List of Winners!

In the male pop artist category, 2020 winner Justin Bieber faces off against Ed Sheeran, Drake, Lil Nas X and The Weeknd. Meanwhile, last year's female pop artist Swift is up against Rodrigo, Grande, Doja Cat and Dua Lipa.

Along with his artist and male pop artist of the year nominations, The Weeknd is also up for favorite male R&B artist, along with favorite music video and favorite pop song for "Save Your Tears" and favorite Latin song for his "Hawái" collaboration with Maluma.

And Swift, who took home three awards last year, may once again break her own record for most AMA wins of all time. She currently holds the record with 32 wins.

Story continues

Among first-time nominees, Rodrigo is joined by the likes of Giveon, Kali Uchis, Saweetie and 24kGoldn.

Last year, Swift, Bieber, The Weeknd and Dan + Shay tied for the most awards won, with three each.

Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon

getty (4) Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon

Here's the full list of nominees:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid LAROI

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. iann dior "Mood"

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "DÁKITI"

Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"

Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon "Peaches"

FAVORITE TRENDING SONG

Erica Banks "Buss It"

Måneskin "Beggin'"

Megan Thee Stallion "Body"

Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"

Popp Hunna "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open"

Cardi B "Up"

Lil Nas X "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"

Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"

The Weeknd "Save Your Tears"

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

AJR

BTS

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Ariana Grande, Positions

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

Taylor Swift, evermore

The Kid LAROI, F— LOVE

FAVORITE POP SONG

BTS "Butter"

Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"

Dua Lipa "Levitating"

Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears (Remix)"

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

*Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Chris Stapleton - Starting Over

Gabby Barrett - Goldmine

Lee Brice - Hey World

Luke Bryan - Born Here Live Here Die Here

*Morgan Wallen - Dangerous: The Double Album

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Chris Stapleton "Starting Over"

Chris Young & Kane Brown "Famous Friends"

Gabby Barrett "The Good Ones"

Luke Combs "Forever After All"

Walker Hayes "Fancy Like"

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Drake - Certified Lover Boy

Juice WRLD - Legends Never Die

Megan Thee Stallion - Good News

Pop Smoke - Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon

Rod Wave - SoulFly

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Cardi B "Up"

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV "Lemonade"

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK "Calling My Phone"

Polo G "RAPSTAR"

Pop Smoke "What You Know Bout Love"

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Usher

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Doja Cat - Planet Her

Giveon - When It's All Said And Done… Take Time

H.E.R. - Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales

Queen Naija - missunderstood

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open"

Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"

Giveon "Heartbreak Anniversary"

H.E.R. "Damage"

Jazmine Sullivan "Pick Up Your Feelings"

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÍA

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny - EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO

Kali Uchis - Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

KAROL G - KG0516

Maluma - PAPI JUANCHO

Rauw Alejandro - Afrodisíaco

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "DÁKITI"

Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA "LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE"

Farruko "Pepas"

Kali Uchis "telepatía"

Maluma & The Weeknd "Hawái (Remix)"

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

CAIN

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

Kanye West

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

David Guetta

ILLENIUM

Marshmello

Regard

Tiësto

The fan-voted award is set to air from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 21 on ABC.