Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Vampire’ Flies to No. 1 In U.K.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” (via Geffen) hasn’t lost any of its bite. The U.S. pop phenomenon’s GUTS-era hit finds new wings as it lifts 3-1 on the latest U.K. chart, published Friday, Sept. 1.

That’s the first stint at the summit for “Vampire,” which previously peaked out at No. 2. And it gets there in its ninth week on the tally.

With its latest lift, “Vampire” gives Rodrigo a trio of U.K. No. 1s, following “drivers license” and “good 4 u,” which both summited in 2021.

Rodrigo is now the female solo artist with the most U.K. No. 1 singles this decade, the Official Charts Company reports.

Since bursting onto the scene with her debut album SOUR and its singles, Rodrigo has set a handful of U.K. chart records. When SOUR and “Good 4 U reached No. 1 in the same week in May 2021, she became the youngest solo artist in history to nab the chart double, at 18 years and 3 months.



SOUR also set a U.K. benchmark for the most first-week streams ever for a debut album. The following month, in June 2021, Rodrigo became the first female solo artist to claim three simultaneous U.K. top 5 singles with “Good 4 U,” “Déjà vu” and “Traitor.”

“Vampire” bumps Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” (Ministry of Sound), which had led at the midweek stage and finishes the chart cycle up 4-2, for a new peak position.

It’s another “Girl Powered” chart, as solo female artists dominate positions 1-5.

The top debut on the Official U.K. Singles Chart this week belongs to Miley Cyrus, whose ballad “Used To Be Young” (Columbia) bows at No. 12 for the U.S. pop star’s 23rd top 40.

Also new to the Official U.K. Singles Chart is “Cheat On Me,” taken from Afrobeats star Burna Boy’s U.K. No. 1 album I Told Them… “Cheat On Me” (Atlantic) opens its account at No. 19, with another album cut, “City Boys” new at No. 31. The Nigeria-born artist now boasts 12 U.K. top 40 singles.

Finally, Selena Gomez grabs her 20th U.K. top 40 appearance with “Single Soon” (Interscope), a new entry at No. 21.





