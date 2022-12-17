Olivia Rodrigo Shares Sweet Christmas Song She Wrote at Age 5 Titled 'The Bels' — Listen!

Olivia Rodrigo performs during her 2022 SOUR Tour at Radio City Music Hall on April 26, 2022 in New York City.

Cindy Ord/Getty Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo fans are getting one sweet gift for Christmas.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress and singer, 19, shared Friday with her fans a Christmas song she wrote when she was only 5 years old called "The Bels."

The singer sent out the track exclusively through a link in her newsletter, and thus far, fans can only access the official version through her website instead of Spotify, Apple Music or other platforms.

Along with the holiday bop, she also penned a short Christmas message: "Hi guys!!! Hope everyone is doing well! I miss you guys! It's been getting cold in L.A. [and] things are slowing down for the holidays. I put my little silver Christmas tree up in my living room [and] it makes me super happy. I'm so excited for the new year [and] everything that's in store! I hope you guys have a holiday season filled with love [and] relaxation. Thinking of you always! All my love, Liv."

Fans have been anticipating Rodrigo would release new tracks — albeit sometime next year — as the star teased "new music" in a Spotify-wrapped video to her top listeners.

"I just wanted to say thank you so much for listening to my music this year," Rodrigo said in the video. "I really, truly couldn't be more grateful, and I am so excited for next year, and all of the new things and new music that 2023 will bring."

The "Traitor" singer also told Billboard back in February that she had a second album in the works.

"I have a title for my next album and a few songs," she told the outlet at the time. "It's really exciting to think about the next world that's coming up for me. I just love writing songs. I'm trying not to put too much pressure on myself. [I want to] just sort of explore and have fun right now."

Rodrigo released a Disney+ film titled Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u in March and embarked on an album tour in April following the success of her debut album SOUR.

Rodrigo spoke to PEOPLE about the release of her film in March, saying it marked the end of a chapter in her life.

"The process of making SOUR, and putting it out in the world really challenged me, and I've grown so much, and I've learned so much more about myself," she said. "I definitely feel like I am a more confident person today because of it."

"The Bels" is available to stream here.