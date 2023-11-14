Olivia Rodrigo Releases Brooding ‘Can’t Catch Me Now’ Video

Olivia-Rodrigo-Hunger-Games-song - Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

After unveiling Hunger Games single, “Can’t Catch Me Now,” earlier this month, Olivia Rodrigo released the video for the brooding track.

Set to feature in the franchise’s sequel, The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes, the new song tells the story of inescapable revenge, as the Rodrigo sings, “There’s snow falling over the city/You thought that it would wash away/The bitter taste of my fury and all of the messes you made/Yeah, you think that you got away.” For the chorus, she taunts: “You’ll feel it all around/I’m here, I’m there, I’m evеrywhere/ But you can’t catch me now.”

More from Rolling Stone

In the video, the singer-songwriter is captured brooding within the walls of a lonely cabin, before transitioning to her running across a field as the camera cuts to scenes from the upcoming Hunger Games film.

The sequel arrives Nov. 17, and Flatland Cavalry, Molly Tuttle, Billy Strings, Sierra Ferrell, Bella White, and Charles Wesley Godwin have also contributed to the new Hunger Games film. Last month, Rachel Zegler released a new rendition of fan favorite “The Hanging Tree,” which was originally performed by Jennifer Lawrence in 2014, and The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes is expected to tell the origin story of the haunting song.

Rodrigo penned “Can’t Catch Me Now” with producer Daniel Nigro, who she worked with on her Grammy-nominated sophomore album, Guts. The “Vampire” singer has garnered six Grammy nods for Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Rock Song.

Best of Rolling Stone