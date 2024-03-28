Olivia Rodrigo Recreates Nicole Kidman’s AMC Theaters Ad at Montreal Show

Olivia Rodrigo and Nicole Kidman - Credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images; John Nacion/WireImage

Nicole Kidman’s dramatic AMC Theaters advertisement from 2021 is the gift that keeps on giving. It was parodied on Saturday Night Live and now Olivia Rodrigo has shot her own version.

In a new TikTok video filmed at her recent Montreal concert, Rodrigo recreated the iconic ad using Kidman’s audio. She shot the clip from different angles just like the original and brought her own massive bag of popcorn, all while wearing a homemade shirt with the line, “We come to this place for magic.”

Kidman reposted the video on her own Instagram stories, writing, “You just won me some major points with my girls! Adore you, Olivia Rodrigo.”

The original “We Make Movies Better” ad starring Kidman first screened in the fall of 2021 as a means to shepherd audiences back into theaters amid the Covid pandemic and the outbreak of home streaming. This month, Kidman is returning to AMC’s big screen in three new 30-second “We Make Movies Better” ads, though only one will play before films.

AMC CEO Adam Aron told investors last month, “You won’t get like three in a row when you go to watch one movie. But as you watch movies going forward, you will see three different Nicole spots that will kind of randomly appear in our theaters prior to the show.” (He also previously called the original Kidman ad “the best work of my career.”)

In a recent interview with ELLE, Kidman said she loves the constant spoofing of the ad. “My dream will be to be onstage doing it with a drag queen,” she said. “I’ve got to be able to do that at some point.”

She added, “It was just the desire to keep cinemas alive. I’ve had the best experiences in cinema. I’d pretend I was going to school; I’d forge a note, and I’d go and sit in a movie theater. That’s a safe haven for me, so the idea of those not existing—that’s just not part of the equation in my lifetime.”

Rodrigo is currently on her Guts World Tour. Last week, she celebrated the release of her Guts (Spilled) deluxe album by releasing a fever dream music video for “Obsessed.”

