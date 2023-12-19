Olivia Rodrigo Performs Eerie ‘Vampire’ on ‘Colbert’

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

One week after performing her new The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes ballad “Can’t Catch Me Now” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Olivia Rodrigo returned to the late-night show with her hit single “Vampire.”

The solo performance, which presumably was recorded the same day as her previous one, had Rodrigo in a black off-the-shoulders dress, as she occupied the stage in the midst of mist and tall microphone stands. She was joined by a piano player and four string players for added drama.

More from Rolling Stone

“I wrote the initial idea in like 20 or 30 minutes,” Rodrigo explained her writing process for “Vampire” on NPR Tiny Desk last week. “But my producer and I kind of spent maybe a month or two months just polishing and fine-tuning nitpicking over crazy things like BPM, and you know chord voicings, and making sure each lyric was was perfect for what we wanted to achieve. I’m really proud of the way it turned out.”



Watch last night’s eerie performance below.

Earlier on Monday night’s show, Colbert joked that The Late Show will not be out-TayTayed by USA Today, who recently hired a full-time reporter to cover Taylor Swift, and only Taylor Swift. “We are hereby dedicating one of our writers to cover only Taylor Swift. Please welcome Late Show Team Taylor, Glenn Eichler,” said the host, gesturing toward the 67-year-old comedy writer dressed in an Eras t-shirt, carrying a “Taylor” pennant flag, and donning a glittering heart around his eye.

“It’s me. Hi. I’m the problem, it’s me,” Eichler quoted “Anti-Hero,” as Colbert asked him for the latest news on the “Karma” singer.

“Well, Steve, as we all know, ‘tis the damn season for Tay’s birthday celebration in NYC, and it’s a good thing ‘Karma is her boyfriend,’ because real boyfriend Travis Kelce did not say ‘Welcome to New York,’ as he did not attend the party. I sure hope there’s no ‘Bad Blood,’” recited Eichler.

“Glenn, I have a suspicion that you don’t know her music and you googled Taylor Swift song titles right before this segment,” responded an unimpressed Colbert.

“Well, ‘Shake It Off,’ Steve. It’s like I always say, ‘Drops of Jupiter’ Live Cover from the Speak Now World Tour Album,” retorted Eichler.

A for Effort, boys.

Best of Rolling Stone