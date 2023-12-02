Olivia Rodrigo, More Arrive at Variety's Hitmakers Red Carpet
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Variety hosted its annual Hitmakers event on Saturday in Los Angeles. Hitmakers honors emerging and established talent in the music industry, and the in-person celebration and carpet brought together the stars behind 2023’s biggest songs.
This year’s Hitmaker of the Year Award went to SZA, whose single “Kill Bill” was the No. 2 charting single of 2023. “Kill Bill,” a ballad about SZA’s fantasy of murdering her ex, was nominated for nine Grammy Awards, including the highly-sought after “Record of the Year,” as well as “Song of the Year” and “Best R&B Performance.”
More from Variety
With Billie Eilish and Maren Morris as Alums, the Grammy Museum Foundation is L.A.'s Coolest School
Terrence 'Punch' Henderson Talks Managing SZA and Her Expectations: 'She's Her Own Toughest Critic'
Hitmaker Bailey Zimmerman Took Heartbreak to a Record-Breaking Place With 'Rock and a Hard Place'
Currently supporting Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour as the opening act, Sabrina Carpenter attended as the recipient of the Rising Stars Award presented by H&M. Carpenter has made waves in the news recently for her bloody music video, “Feathers,” which was shot in a Brooklyn Catholic Church and led to the dismissal of a priest from his post. The former Disney star released her fifth studio album “Emails I Can’t Send” last year, becoming Carpenter’s highest-charting album.
Billie Eilish and Finneas were among the attendees, being honored for their work together on the song “What Was I Made For?,” which played during a particularly impactful moment in this summer’s hit film “Barbie.” “Vampire” singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo also attended as recipient of the Storyteller Award.
Among other attendees on the carpet were “Barbie” star Ryan Gosling as presenter; singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers as presenter; Boygenius as honorees for Group of the Year; Victoria Monet as honoree for the Triple Threat Award; singer-songwriter Conan Gray as presenter; singer-songwriter Julia Michaels as presenter; and Michael Stick as honoree for the Music Education and Advocacy Award presented by City National Bank.
See below for the red carpet looks.
Best of Variety
Oscars Predictions: Original Score – Will Thomas Newman Garner His 16th Career Nom for 'Elemental?'
10 Best Disney Oscar Winners for Original Song, From 'Pinocchio' to 'Beauty and the Beast'
Final Oscars Predictions: Original Score – Voter Feedback Suggests Race Down to Veterans Carter Burwell and John Williams
Billie Eilish
Hitmaker honoree Billie Eilish on the Variety carpet.
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish and co-writer Finneas are being honored at Variety Hitmakers awards for film song of the year.
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo attends the Variety Hitmakers Awards to accept the storyteller of the year honor.
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter arrives to Variety’s 2023 Hitmakers Awards for her “Rising Star” honor.
FINNEAS
FINNEAS on the red carpet for Variety’s Hitmakers.
Mark Ronson
Hitmaker honoree Mark Ronson wears all blue on the carpet.
Boygenius
Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker of boygenius attend Variety’s Hitmakers for the group of the year honor.
St. Vincent
St. Vincent, who is presenting Olivia Rodrigo with the Storyteller Award, poses on the carpet for Variety’s Hitmakers.
Maggie Rogers
Maggie Rogers is presenting the Hitmaker award for Changemaker of the year to Maren Morris.
Maren Morris
Changemaker of the year Maren Morris arrives to Variety’s Hitmakers award in a red dress.
Joan Baez
Joan Baez is presenting the Hitmakers Award for Group of the Year to Boygenius.
Grace Bowers
Grace Bowers arrives to the Variety Hitmakers brunch in a white suit.
Julia Michaels
Julia Michaels is presenting the “Rising Star” award to Sabrina Carpenter at the 2023 Variety Hitmakers brunch in Los Angeles.
Eslabon Armado
Collaboration of the Year honorees Eslabon Armado arrives at Variety’s Hitmakers event.
Julia Michaels and Sabrina Carpenter
Julia Michaels and Sabrina Carpenter pose inside Variety’s 2023 Hitmakers.
Ashley Gorle
Songwriter of the year, Ashley Gorle attends the 2023 Variety Hitmakers Brunch.
Chris Turner
Chris Turner, Senior Director, A&R, Capitol Records on the carpet for Variety’s Hitmakers.
Shaun Ross
Model-musician Shaun RossS inside Variety’s 2023 Hitmakers.
Babyface
Babyface sports a denim coat on the 2023 Variety Hitmakers carpet.
Conan Gray
Conan Gray, who is presenting the Label of the Year award to Republic Records, arrives to Variety’s 2023 Hitmakers Awards.
John Byron
Songwriter John Byron at Variety’s 2023 Hitmakers.
Maren Morris and Janet Weir
Maren Morris and Janet Weir at Variety’s 2023 Hitmakers.
Khris Riddick and Rob Bisel
Khris Riddick and Rob Bisel at Variety’s 2023 Hitmakers.
Jasmine Covarrubias
Jasmine Covarrubias poses on the Variety Hitmakers carpet.
Flavor Flav
Flavor Flav poses on the carpet at Variety’s 2023 Hitmakers.
Carter Lang
Carter Lang at the 2023 Hitmakers honors.