Olivia Rodrigo Hopes to Return to Acting: ‘I Just Love Telling Stories’

Despite her incredible success as a musician, Olivia Rodrigo confirmed she hasn’t lost her desire to act. Speaking to Variety on the red carpet at the Governors Awards in Hollywood last night, the singer said she “would love” to appear onscreen again soon.

“I love movies, I love telling stories,” Rodrigo said. “I really want to do a coming-of-age thing maybe before I’m actually of age. Maybe I am of age already.” She added, “I just love telling stories, whether that be in a song or movie, that’s really something that really excites me.”

She also discussed her dream collaboration. Rodrigo said she would love to duet with Noah Kahan, who is up for Best New Artist at the Grammys. “I think he’s so great and he’s very inspiring,” she said, crossing her fingers to the camera. “One of these days.”

Rodrigo attended the annual Governors Awards in support of her recent single “Can’t Catch Me Now,” off the soundtrack to The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. The song has been shortlisted for the Oscars, with the nominations to come later this month.

The singer’s second LP, Guts, dropped last year and featured her hit single “Vampire.” She got her start as a child actress, appearing in Disney Channel series Bizaardvark alongside Madison Hu and Jake Paul for three seasons. She also starred in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for multiple seasons. Rodrigo left the series in 2022 to pursue her music career.

Last year, Rodrigo was named Storyteller of the Year at the Variety Hitmakers brunch. In her acceptance speech, Rodrigo said, “Telling stories through songwriting has been my favorite thing to do for as long as I can remember. I write to figure out how I feel, to move through my emotions, and to commemorate and honor seasons of my life. I also got the chance to write a song for the new Hunger Games movie recently and it taught me how much I also loved writing songs from another person’s point of view and how fun and collaborative it can be.”

