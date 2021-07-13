Olivia Rodrigo to Appear in White House Videos on Importance of Covid-19 Vaccines

Celebrities Visit People Now - November 5, 2019 - Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the White House stated that Olivia Rodrigo would be meeting with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci in Washington, D.C., to participate in a video campaign on the importance of young people getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

White House: “Tomorrow, Olivia Rodrigo will come to the White House to meet with the President and Dr. Fauci and record videos about the importance of young people getting vaccinated” More from Rolling Stone — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) July 13, 2021

Rolling Stone has reached out to representatives for Rodrigo for further details on the campaign and when it will be expected to be released.

Rodrigo is a prime candidate to appear in a campaign targeting Gen Z, as she currently has the Number One album in the country with her debut Sour. At 101 million streams, the 11-song set has now led the ranking on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart on three different weeks — only one other album, Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous, has matched that feat in 2021.

Additionally, Sour single “Good 4 U” just spent a seventh week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart with 24.3 million streams. The Sour cut debuted at Number Two behind J. Cole‘s “ ” back in May. Most listeners, however, will still know Rodrigo mainly from her breakout single “Drivers License,” which was by far and away the biggest song during the first half of 2021 at more than 3.6 million units from January 1st through June 24th.

