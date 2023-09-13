Olivia Rodrigo announces 57 dates for Guts World Tour: Where she's performing in 2024

Olivia Rodrigo will spill her guts to fans around the world soon.

The multi-platinum, Grammy-winning superstar on Wednesday announced the 2024 Guts World Tour, which will take her from Palm Springs, California, to Toronto, New York City, Dublin, London, Berlin, Barcelona, Los Angeles and more over the course of 57 dates.

The announcement came on the heels of the 20 year old's Tuesday night MTV VMAs performance, where she brought her flair for theatrics to the stage as she sang two songs off her sophomore album, "Vampire" and "Get Him Back." "Guts," the follow-up to her four-time platinum debut album, "Sour," released last week.

Her cast of supporting acts for the Guts World Tour are Remi Wolf, The Breeders, PinkPantheress and Chappell Roan.

Olivia Rodrigo performs at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.

How to get tickets to Olivia Rodrigo's Guts World Tour

For tickets to all North American dates, fans are being asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale to help block bots, reduce resale and get more tickets directly into the hands of fans who want to attend the show.

Register now for access to tickets and American Express Early Access at ticketmaster.com/oliviarodrigo.

Registration ends at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET/ 10 p.m. BST on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the sales on Wednesday, Sept. 20, and Thursday, Sept. 21.

Olivia Rodrigo Guts World Tour 2024 dates and opening acts

Friday, Feb. 23 – Palm Springs, California, at Acrisure Arena with Chappell Roan.

Saturday, Feb. 24 – Phoenix, at Footprint Center with Chappell Roan.

Tuesday, Feb. 27 – Houston, at Toyota Center with Chappell Roan.

Wednesday, Feb. 28 – Austin, Texas, at Moody Center with Chappell Roan.

Friday, March 1 – Dallas, at American Airlines Center with Chappell Roan.

Saturday, March 2 – New Orleans, at Smoothie King Center with Chappell Roan.

Tuesday, March 5 – Orlando, Florida, at Amway Center with Chappell Roan.

Wednesday, March 6 – Miami, at Kaseya Center with Chappell Roan.

Friday, March 8 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center with Chappell Roan.

Saturday, March 9 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena with Chappell Roan.

Tuesday, March 12 – St. Louis, Missouri, at Enterprise Center with Chappell Roan.

Wednesday, March 13 – Omaha, Nebraska, at CHI Health Center with Chappell Roan.

Friday, March 15 – St. Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center with Chappell Roan.

Saturday, March 16 – Milwaukee, at Fiserv Forum with Chappell Roan.

Tuesday, March 19 – Chicago, at United Center with Chappell Roan.

Friday, March 22 – Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena with Chappell Roan.

Saturday, March 23 – Detroit, at Little Caesars Arena with Chappell Roan.

Tuesday, March 26 – Montreal, at Bell Centre with Chappell Roan.

Friday, March 29 – Toronto, at Scotiabank Arena with Chappell Roan.

Monday, April 1 – Boston, at TD Garden with Chappell Roan.

Friday, April 5 – New York, at Madison Square Garden with the Breeders.

Saturday, April 6 – New York, at Madison Square Garden with the Breeders.

T uesday, April 30 – Dublin, at 3Arena with Remi Wolf.

Friday, May 3 – Manchester, UK, at Co-op Live with Remi Wolf.

Tuesday, May 7 – Glasgow, Scotland, at OVO Hydro with Remi Wolf.

Friday, May 10 – Birmingham, UK, at Utilita Arena with Remi Wolf.

Tuesday, May 14 – London, at the O2 with Remi Wolf.

Wednesday, May 15 – London, at the O2 with Remi Wolf.

Wednesday, May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium, at Sportpaleis with Remi Wolf.

Friday, May 24 – Amsterdam, at Ziggo Dome with Remi Wolf.

Tuesday, May 28 – Oslo, Norway, at Spektrum with Remi Wolf.

Thursday, May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark, at Royal Arena with Remi Wolf.

Saturday, June 1 – Berlin, at Mercedes-Benz Arena with Remi Wolf.

Tuesday, June 4 – Hamburg, Germany, at Barclays Arena with Remi Wolf.

Wednesday, June 5 – Frankfurt, Germany, at Festhalle with Remi Wolf.

Friday, June 7 – Munich, at Olympiahalle with Remi Wolf.

Sunday, June 9 – Bologna, Italy, at Unipol Arena with Remi Wolf.

Tuesday, June 11 – Zurich, Switzerland, at Hallenstadion with Remi Wolf.

Wednesday, June 12 – Cologne, Germany, at Lanxess Arena with Remi Wolf.

Friday, June 14 – Paris, at Accor Arena with Remi Wolf.

Tuesday, June 18 – Barcelona, Spain, at Palau Sant Jordi with Remi Wolf.

Thursday, June 20 – Madrid, Spain, at WizInk Center with Remi Wolf.

Saturday, June 22 – Lisbon, Portugal, at Altice Arena with Remi Wolf.

Friday, July 19 – Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo Center with PinkPantheress.

Saturday, July 20 – Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena with PinkPantheress.

Tuesday, July 23 – Atlanta, at State Farm Arena with PinkPantheress.

Wednesday, July 24 – Lexington, Kentucky, at Rupp Arena with PinkPantheress.

Friday, July 26 – Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center with PinkPantheress.

Saturday, July 27 – Oklahoma City, at Paycom Center with PinkPantheress.

Tuesday, July 30 – Denver, at Ball Arena with PinkPantheress.

Wednesday, July 31 – Salt Lake City, at Delta Center with PinkPantheress.

Friday, Aug. 2 – San Francisco, at Chase Center with PinkPantheress.

Tuesday, Aug. 6 – Seattle, at Climate Pledge Arena with PinkPantheress.

Friday, Aug. 9 – Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena with PinkPantheress.

Saturday, Aug. 10 – Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center with PinkPantheress.

Tuesday, Aug. 13 – Los Angeles, at Kia Forum with the Breeders.

Wednesday, Aug. 14 – Los Angeles, at Kia Forum with the Breeders.

Olivia Rodrigo presale: American Express Early Access

American Express is the official card of the Guts World Tour. After registering, American Express card members may have the opportunity to enter American Express Early Access for tour dates in North America.

American Express card members can register until 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at ticketmaster.com/oliviarodrigo for a chance to unlock access to tickets and use their American Express card to complete the ticket purchase if selected.

American Express Early Access begins at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20.

How much are tickets to Olivia Rodrigo's Guts World Tour?

Standard tickets cost $49.50-$199.50 plus taxes and fees in the U.S. Additional ticket options, including a limited number of Charity Platinum and VIP packages, will be available, with a portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales going to Olivia Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good.

VIP tickets to Olivia Rodrigo

The Guts World Tour will also offer VIP packages and experiences. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Silver Star tickets to Olivia Rodrigo

Rodrigo will introduce Silver Star tickets on her Guts Tour, making a limited number of $20 tickets (plus taxes and fees) available at a later date.

Rodrigo is launching this program to make it as affordable as possible for fans to see her shows. Silver Star tickets must be purchased in pairs with a limit of two per purchase. These seats will be next to each other and the seat locations will be revealed the day of show when picked up at the venue box office.

Ticket locations will include limited view seats, lower and upper level seating, as well as the floor.

