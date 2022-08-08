John Travolta and others pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John after her death: 'I love you so much'

Olivia Newton-John, who died Monday at 73 after having long struggled with breast cancer, was truly beloved, especially in Hollywood. Following the death of the Australian actress, who was probably best known for her role as Sandy in the 1978 big screen version of Grease, those who loved her, had worked with or even admired her sent kind words.

Her adult daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, remembered her mother with a series of photos showing the two together through the years.

When it came to her friends in Hollywood, one of the first to react was John Travolta, who played opposite her as Danny in the iconic movie about the kids at Rydell High. The two had stayed friends over the decades.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," Travolta wrote beside a gorgeous vintage photo of John. "Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!" He signed it, "Your Danny, your John!"

Barbra Streisand, too, remembered John with a throwback photo, this one of her with John and late actor/musician Lou Rawls. Streisand said the Xanadu actress was "too young to leave this world."

Viola Davis wrote, "Oh man!!! You were my childhood!! Your talent, poise, beauty!! Rest in glorious peace. God bless your family....and thank you for creating eternal memories."

George Takei added, "We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth."

And the love didn't stop there.

Farewell with love to the legend who will forever be my first crush. Rest In Peace, Olivia Newton-John. 🥲🙏🏼👼🏻 https://t.co/IDdhwtoiDX — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) August 8, 2022

"Grease" is my #1 movie of all time and made me a lifelong Olivia Newton John fan. Me and my sister watched Xanadu more times than I could count. Sending so much love and prayers to a real gift of a woman and talent. #RIPOliviaNewtonJohn 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/1M8lcVQuON — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 8, 2022

I never met Olivia Newton-John. I was only a hopelessly devoted fan. I’m told she was one of the dearest and kindest people. My sympathy to all her loved ones. #RIPOliviaNewtonJohn — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) August 8, 2022

I had the pleasure of meeting Olivia Newton John many years ago when I played celebrity tennis. Saddened to hear about this lovely lady. #RIPOliviaNewtonJohn pic.twitter.com/a4qOtcEx4K — Micky Dolenz (@TheMickyDolenz1) August 8, 2022

Olivia Newton-John has died. 💔 That’s it. I’m done guys. Heartbroken doesn’t even BEGIN to cover it. I ADORED her.



I hate this so much. She was only 73.



What is going on?!#RIPOliviaNewtonJohn — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 8, 2022

I am SO saddened at the news of the passing of Olivia Newton John. I remember being so star struck when I met her at my first Hollywood gathering for Paramount. She was the sweetest and brightest light and I loved getting to know her on "It's My Party." RIP dear, sweet Olivia. pic.twitter.com/4FFgolVQNk — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) August 8, 2022