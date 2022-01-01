Olivia Newton-John Celebrates John Travolta's New Year's Eve with Kids Ella and Ben: 'Stunning and Classy'

John Travolta

John Travolta/instagram

John Travolta rang in the new year with his two children by his side.

On Friday evening, the 67-year-old actor shared a photograph on Instagram where he could be seen posing beside his two children — son Ben and daughter Ella (Their mom is Travolta's late wife Kelly Preston, who died at age 57 in 2020 following a two-year battle with breast cancer).

In the picture, Travolta was captured wearing a black tuxedo, while Ella, 21, was seen sporting a stunning silver gown. Ben, 11, meanwhile kept it cool in a black suit jacket with a colorful shirt underneath.

"Happy New Year everyone. 🎉🥂," Travolta captioned the family snapshot.

RELATED: John Travolta and His Children Ella Bleu and Ben Read The Night Before Christmas in Sweet Holiday Video

In the comments section, the group received some love from Travolta's Grease costar, Olivia Newton-John.

"Ella you look stunning and classy ! The dress is gorgeous," the actress wrote. "Wishing you and Ben and Dad a Healthy happy New Year❤️."

John travolta and kids

john travolta/ instagram

Travolta's New Year's Eve pic with his two kids marked another holiday that the trio spent with one another in 2021.

In a post shared on Christmas Day, the Golden Globe winner cuddled up in bed with his two kids to read The Night Before Christmas in a sweet video. "Merry Christmas everyone," Travolta wrote in the caption.

RELATED: John Travolta Shares Intimate Look at Christmas Celebration in Maine with Children Ella and Ben

He and the kids also piled on the couch to wish his Instagram followers a Merry Christmas in the video, which was set to his cover of "The Christmas Song" with Newton-John, 73.

Travolta previously shared a glimpse at their family holiday when he and the kids boarded a plane to Maine in a video he and Ella posted on Christmas Eve.

RELATED VIDEO: John Travolta is Selling the Maine Mansion He Shared with Late Wife Kelly Preston for $5 Million

The Pulp Fiction star also gave fans a glimpse at their Thanksgiving in November, while thanking them for their support after his late wife's death.

"I wanted to take this minute to give thanks to all of you for everything you do for me throughout the year. I appreciate it. It doesn't go unnoticed," Travolta said at the time. "Here's a glimpse of our Thanksgiving."