Olivia Munn slams college bribery scandal parents: It 'wasn't for love, it was for fancy diplomas'

Olivia Munn is joining a chorus of celebrities reacting to the college admissions bribery scandal, in which fellow actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman were charged earlier this week.

Munn took to Twitter Thursday to share her thoughts on the scandal, and she did not have kind words for the parents who are accused of paying bribes to get their children into elite colleges.

"What these parents did wasn't for love, it was for fancy diplomas," she wrote Thursday. "Love would've made you spend that money on tutors to make your kids smarter, giving them an actual education."

She called the situation ironic in an earlier tweet.

"The irony will be that these parents spent all this money to hustle into top universities and are now in the middle of this (expletive) show just to find out in a few years that their kids only have dreams of being an influencer," she tweeted Tuesday.

Fifty people have been charged by federal prosecutors in Boston in connection with a sweeping $25 million scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly bribed college coaches and insiders at college testing centers to help get their children into some of the most elite schools in the country.

Loughlin, 54, and Mossimo Giannulli, 55, are charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston, the couple allegedly agreed in July 2016 to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for getting their two daughters into the University of Southern California as purported crew athletes.

Huffman made a $15,000 "donation" to a fake charity and in exchange, her daughter was able to take her SAT exam at a "controlled" testing center where a proctor would "secretly correct her answers afterwards," according to prosecutors.

Contributing: Maria Puente

