Olivia Munn Recalls a Past Relationship That Made Her Feel 'Worthless': I 'Put Myself Second'

Olivia Munn is looking back on a relationship that left her feeling lost.

The actress appeared on the first episode of Naked with Catt Sadler, a new podcast hosted by former E! News personality Catt Sadler, where she got honest about a previous relationship that slowly deteriorated.

“We had been in calm waters for a long time, it’s always calm waters. And then all of a sudden the boat capsized,” Munn, 38, said. “I think a lot of women and men who are in relationships are like this, where you’re just walking on eggshells and you’re just happy anytime…you can breathe a little bit, even though you don’t realize that you have a cinder block on your chest the whole time. You’re taking in little sips of air.”

“When it capsized, I was still in the emotional place that I had been in for those years, which wasn’t a good place,” she continued. “And then when you do go through something like that you do truly feel worthless.”

Munn went on to say that her ex, who she didn’t name, asked her to turn down professional opportunities.

“I had an opportunity to go on Broadway and I turned that down. I had an opportunity to go to Australia to film. And he said, ‘No, don’t do it.’ And I was [like], ‘OK,'” Munn added. “That was easy for me to do. That was so easy for me to say, ‘No.’ It felt good and bad to put myself second and put somebody else first.”

While Munn didn’t give specifics on the relationships and who she was referring to, the actress most recently dated quarterback Aaron Rodgers for three years from 2014 to March 2017.

Now, a happy Munn said she’s not necessarily looking for a partner to spend her time with, but is open to the idea of someone “amazing” coming into her life.

“I am so happy in my life right now and I don’t think I will ever get married or have children, unless somebody comes around that’s so amazing,” she explained. “I already feel like I’m actually in a happy ending.”

Throughout their romance, Munn had often supported and cheered on Rodgers’ NFL career. And while the athlete rarely addressed his relationship in public, he did defend her after it was speculated that she contributed to his strained relationship with his father and younger brother Jordan, who competed on JoJo Fletcher’s season of the Bachelorette.

“Olivia doesn’t really have anything to do with it,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “This is not her issue; this is the Rodgers family issue. Aaron has never wanted want to air this out in a public forum. He will deal with his family issues privately.”