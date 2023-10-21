Olivia Munn Posts Adorable New Photos of Walk with Son Malcolm: 'He's So Tall'

Malcolm, whom the actress shares with comedian John Mulaney, turns 2 in November

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage;Olivia Munn/Instagram Olivia Munn shared new photos on Instagram of a walk with her son Malcom.

Olivia Munn's son is growing up fast!

On Friday, the actress shared a series of adorable new photos on her Instagram Story of a walk she enjoyed with her 23-month-old son, Malcolm. She couldn't help but point out just how big he's gotten.

"He looks so tall but he's just 23 months old! Still a baby," she wrote over a snapshot of the toddler walking outside wearing a T-shirt, shorts and a baseball cap. He could be seen clutching a small orange ball in his hands.



Olivia Munn/Instagram Olivia Munn's son Malcolm takes a walk.

Munn, 43, also included a photo of Malcolm — whom she shares with comedian John Mulaney — walking from behind as he carried a colorful backpack with his name embroidered on it.

Olivia Munn/Instagram Olivia Munn's son Malcolm walks while carrying a personalized backpack.

Their mother-son walk also included a "snack break," captured in a photo where Malcolm sat on rocks while he dug into a bag of Goldfish crackers.

Olivia Munn/Instagram Olivia Munn's son Malcolm enjoys a snack break.

Last month, Munn jokingly revealed that Malcolm, who turns 2 on Nov. 24, was taking a different kind of walk. She posted a photo on Instagram of the little boy walking across the top of a coffee table in a pair of red sneakers as his dad looked on.

"Is it okay to let him walk on tables if we're there to supervise? 🤷🏻‍♀️🤔," she asked in the caption.

The Love Wedding Repeat star shared another adorably mischievous moment in August involving her son. In a hilarious home video, Malcolm could be seen destroying the birthday cake she had just baked and iced for Mulaney's 41st birthday. The once-immaculate cake had a large dent in one side, and Malcolm's tiny fingers were covered with frosting.

“Almost — I was too late, and I caught him at this stage,” Munn explained in the clip.

And Malcolm wasn't finished. He made another grab for the cake, prompting his mom to shout, “Whoa, no no, no, no! Oh my gosh!”

She later poked fun at the baking mishap, posting a professional photo of the cake she’d tried to make with the caption, “The inspo,” followed by a photo of the cake she ended up with, writing “The reality.”

In a relatable post in August, Munn got candid about her postpartum journey since welcoming Malcolm in November 2021 — particularly her struggle seeing other moms "snapback" so quickly after childbirth.

"Took a minute but I'm finally in my pre-baby jean shorts," she wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing a pair of denim cutoffs.

"My baby is 20 months old and it took all 20 months," she continued. "I was watching other moms have their snapback within months and wondering why it wasn't happening for me."

"But I realized it's just gonna be different for me and that eventually, one day, I'd slow snap it back. I have more energy now too...that was more important for me to get back. And thankfully it's back. 🤞."



