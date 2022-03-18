Olivia Munn Posts Adorable Photo of Son Malcolm Cuddling Up with Dad John Mulaney

Olivia Munn, john mulaney

Olivia Munn/Instagram; Inset: Presley Ann/Getty Images

Olivia Munn can't get enough of her two favorite guys.

In an Instagram post Thursday, the 41-year-old actress shared a photo of John Mulaney holding their 3-month-old son Malcolm Hiệp.

The baby boy — wearing a brown top — lays his head on Mulaney's shoulder in the photo, which she captioned with a teddy bear emoji and a brown heart.

Mulaney also re-shared Munn's Instagram on his own Story, accompanying it with the music and lyrics of Queen's 1970s hit "You're My Best Friend."

Munn and Mulaney, 39, introduced Malcolm in December, sharing the first photos of their baby in separate Instagram posts. A source previously told PEOPLE the couple welcomed their little one on Nov. 24.

Since then, the X-Men: Apocalypse star has documented her early days of motherhood and given fans glimpses at some of Malcolm's cutest moments.

Last month, Munn shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of Malcolm Hiệp visiting the actor and comedian on the set of Saturday Night Live as he hosted.

Munn posed next to a television screen that showed a black and white image of Mulaney (who helmed the Feb. 26 show) as he gave their son a kiss on the head.

"Proud of my guys," she wrote.

The day after the episode aired, Munn shared a photo on Instagram of Mulaney standing in a dressing room holding the baby boy as they both wore suits inside the SNL studio.

"Malcolm visited SNL Thursday afternoon. Here he is looking like your uncle being carried out of a wedding because he went too hard," she captioned the post.

In January, Munn got candid about feeling "a little less postpartum" after having her hair done by her hairstylist pal Kiley Fitzgerald, who unexpectedly showed up to pamper the new mom.

Munn documented the moment on Instagram while cradling her adorable infant on her lap. The photo featured a sleepy-eyed Malcolm with a pacifier and beanie as he quietly sat with his mom during the self-care session.

"When your friend shows up and surprises you with a blowout even though you're in your robe and not going anywhere," the actress captioned the snapshot. "Thank you @bykileyfitz for making today feel a little less post partum. ILYSM! 💜💜."