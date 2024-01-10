Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Look In Love On Rare Red Carpet Date Night At Governors Awards

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are looking so in love! The cute couple walked hand-in-hand while smiling for the cameras at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 14th Governors Awards on Jan. 9. The actress, 43, and the comedian, 41, even packed on some rare PDA, from looking lovingly into each other's eyes, to John kissing Olivia on the hand! Besides the love, they also brought the fashion to the event, with "The Predator" star rocking a white strapless gown and the "Saturday Night Live" alum sporting a classic and timeless black tuxedo. It was parent's night out for the pair as they left their son, Malcolm, at home. The couple first started dating back in 2021 and welcomed their baby boy later that year in November. Olivia loves sharing glimpses of Malcolm on her Instagram! Back in December, she shared an adorable video of their little guy perfectly reciting the alphabet, and a funny video on Christmas of him playing with a head of garlic instead of his toys!

