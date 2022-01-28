Olivia Munn and Henry Golding's Babies Have Adorable Play Date — See the Photos!

John Mulaney, Olivia Munn, Liv Lo, Henry Golding

Olivia Munn/Instagram

Olivia Munn and Henry Golding are both proud parents!

The X-Men: Apocalypse star, 41, shared several sentimental photos of her 2-month-old son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney meeting Golding's 9-month-old daughter Lyla for the first time.

Munn shares Malcolm with comedian John Mulaney, who was also featured in the snap. Golding's wife Liv Lo Golding was also present for the playdate.

"Malcolm met Lyla today 😍," Olivia captioned a carousel of images from the occasion.

Lyla sweetly kissed Malcolm on the head in one photo and the moms smiled and posed while holding their adorable little ones in another. The dads also stepped in with their own pictures.

Liv Lo shared that she and Olivia had much-needed "mum time" in her own post. "Congratulations @oliviamunn @johnmulaney he's perfect 😍🥰❤️," she added.

In December, a source close to Munn and Mulaney told PEOPLE that the couple welcomed Malcolm on Nov. 24. The Goldings welcomed their daughter in March.

RELATED: John Mulaney Shares New Photos of Son Malcolm in Two-Month Birthday Tribute to His 'Tiny Man'

The Love, Wedding, Repeat star has been candid about her experience of being a new mom.

Earlier this month, she revealed on Instagram that she was having a tough time breastfeeding Malcolm, in part because she was having trouble producing enough milk.

"Any other moms takin alll the supplements and teas and tinctures yet barely make milk?" she asked her Instagram followers, alongside a photo of all the products she was trying and a poll letting viewers choose between "Y! Lactating is hard" and "Got lucky. Got milk." (The next day, the vote split was 66% to 34%, respectively.)

In a follow-up selfie of her looking exasperated, Munn wrote, "8 weeks in and I've taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants. Breastfeeding. Is. Hard."

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Henry Golding on Meeting Wife Liv and Life With Their Daughter: "Nothing Else in the World Matters"

She reiterated the difficult realities of breastfeeding with a cute snapshot of her dog relaxing on her nursing pillow.

"At least someone is making good use of" it, she quipped and added, "[Side note: Breastfeeding is soooo hard, especially if you have low supply.]"

Sunday, a transformation from her hairstylist pal Kiley Fitzgerald helped the star feel "a little less post partum."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn/Instagram

RELATED: Henry Golding Says He Was More Stressed Than His Wife During Her 16-Hour Labor with Daughter

Munn, 41, documented the moment while cradling her adorable infant on her lap. The photo featured a sleepy-eyed Malcolm with a pacifier and beanie as he quietly sat with his mom during the self-care session.

"When your friend shows up and surprises you with a blowout even though you're in your robe and not going anywhere," the actress captioned the snapshot. "Thank you @bykileyfitz for making today feel a little less post partum. ILYSM! 💜💜."