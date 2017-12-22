Olivia Munn: End gender pay gap to learn lessons from Weinstein scandal

The actress also used an essay to tackle Woody Allen’s claim that the scandal could lead to a “witch-hunt” in Hollywood.

Olivia Munn has called for the end of the gender pay gap in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

The actress also tackled director Woody Allen’s claim that the scandal could lead to a Hollywood “witch-hunt”, in an essay published in Entertainment Weekly on Thursday.

“This is not a ‘women’s’ issue, this is an abuse-of-power issue … and until we eradicate the diseased roots of our infrastructure and make foundational, systemic changes, nothing will change,” she wrote.

View photos Several women have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault (Anthony Devlin/PA) More

“We should create a zero-tolerance policy with actionable consequences for sexual assault and any other forms of abuse.

“Heads of studios, bosses, and CEOs should enforce equal pay because continuing to pay us less perpetuates a bias that women are inferior.”

Her comments come after Allen told the BBC that the experiences of the disgraced producer’s accusers were “very sad and tragic” but warned of a “Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself”.

Munn, 37, wrote: “The possibility of an over-correction is much less worrisome than all of the injustices that led us to this moment.

“Woody’s gut instinct to fear what this might become would be better suited to a gut instinct to hold back an urge that could be wrong.”

View photos Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi Previn(Fiona Hanson/PA More

X-Men: Apocalypse actress Munn was one of six women to accuse Rush Hour director Brett Ratner of sexual misconduct, which he denies.

Their allegations came after the public downfall of Weinstein, who was accused of sexual assault or harassment by a series of women. The 65-year-old denies allegations of non-consensual sex.

Allen, 82, is also a controversial figure in Hollywood, having been accused of abusing Dylan Farrow, his daughter with actress Mia Farrow.

Allen has always denied that claim, which surfaced in the early 1990s after Farrow discovered he was having an affair with her adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn.